Peaky Blinders Is Getting A Sequel Series, And It Feels Like The Perfect Way To Continue
By order of the Peaky Blinders!
The beloved and excellent crime drama Peaky Blinders isn’t done yet! That’s been the case for a while, seeing as a Peaky Blinders movie is well on its way to our screens. However, now we know the story will continue beyond that, too, as a sequel series that sounds like a great way to continue the story just got a two-season order.
With Cillian Murphy set to executive produce and Steven Knight, the show’s writer and creator, set to return, the Peaky Blinders sequel series will introduce us to a new generation of Shelbys, Variety reported, via two seasons of TV that are made up of six 60-minute episodes each.
This new show, which will get two seasons at Netflix and the BBC, will take place in 1953 Britain after the Birmingham blitz. According to the plot description, it will pick up after World War II as the city where the Peaky Blinders reside rebuilds. It sounds like this rise from the ashes will come with contention and violence, too, over the fight for power, as the description reads:
At the moment, the cast has not been announced, so we don’t know if this continuation of one of Cillian Murphy’s best projects will feature him as Tommy Shelby, and it’s unclear if other cast members will return. However, the Oppenheimer star will stay close to the project as an executive producer.
Personally, I love the idea of a totally new chapter for the Peaky Blinders. I want to see new faces take over the family business, and I think it’d be fascinating to watch them take the mantle from the family members we’ve been riding with for seasons.
Writer and creator Steven Knight’s thoughts on all this have me excited, too, as he said in a statement:
It sure sounds like it will be “a hell of a ride,” and I sincerely hope that we get to see a new cast of characters put on the iconic hats and long coats as they continue the Shelby legacy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, it’s also worth noting that Murphy returning on-screen isn’t impossible. Tommy Shelby was born in 1890, which would make him about 63 at the time of this sequel series. But we also don’t know what will go down in the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, which should premiere sometime on the 2026 movie schedule. So, it’s possible that that could serve as a conclusion that springs us into this new era.
All this is to say, I’m thrilled that this great drama is continuing, and I think using a sequel series to do it is a fantastic way in. It will give us a fresh perspective and a new story, while still living in a world we know and love. So, make sure your Netflix subscription is ready, folks, because we haven’t seen the last of the Peaky Blinders.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.