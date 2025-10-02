Peaky Blinders Is Getting A Sequel Series, And It Feels Like The Perfect Way To Continue

The beloved and excellent crime drama Peaky Blinders isn’t done yet! That’s been the case for a while, seeing as a Peaky Blinders movie is well on its way to our screens. However, now we know the story will continue beyond that, too, as a sequel series that sounds like a great way to continue the story just got a two-season order.

With Cillian Murphy set to executive produce and Steven Knight, the show’s writer and creator, set to return, the Peaky Blinders sequel series will introduce us to a new generation of Shelbys, Variety reported, via two seasons of TV that are made up of six 60-minute episodes each.

This new show, which will get two seasons at Netflix and the BBC, will take place in 1953 Britain after the Birmingham blitz. According to the plot description, it will pick up after World War II as the city where the Peaky Blinders reside rebuilds. It sounds like this rise from the ashes will come with contention and violence, too, over the fight for power, as the description reads:

After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s ‘Peaky Blinders,’ the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.

At the moment, the cast has not been announced, so we don’t know if this continuation of one of Cillian Murphy’s best projects will feature him as Tommy Shelby, and it’s unclear if other cast members will return. However, the Oppenheimer star will stay close to the project as an executive producer.

Personally, I love the idea of a totally new chapter for the Peaky Blinders. I want to see new faces take over the family business, and I think it’d be fascinating to watch them take the mantle from the family members we’ve been riding with for seasons.

Writer and creator Steven Knight’s thoughts on all this have me excited, too, as he said in a statement:

I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.

It sure sounds like it will be “a hell of a ride,” and I sincerely hope that we get to see a new cast of characters put on the iconic hats and long coats as they continue the Shelby legacy.

However, it’s also worth noting that Murphy returning on-screen isn’t impossible. Tommy Shelby was born in 1890, which would make him about 63 at the time of this sequel series. But we also don’t know what will go down in the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, which should premiere sometime on the 2026 movie schedule . So, it’s possible that that could serve as a conclusion that springs us into this new era.