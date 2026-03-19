The One Iconic Peaky Blinders Line Barry Keoghan Honestly Didn't Feel He 'Earned'
What's it like to say one of Peaky Blinders most iconic lines?
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When I think about Peaky Blinders, I think about their suits that are tailored to perfection, that iconic haircut, and the gang’s cutthroat mentality. These guys have an unmistakable signature style, and their saying “By order of the Peaky Blinders” has become part of it. So, with the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, set to release on Netflix’s 2026 schedule soon, I had to ask the newest addition to the cast, Barry Keoghan, what it was like to suit up and say one of the series’ most iconic lines. His response surprised me, as he recalled why he felt he hadn’t earned it.
In The Immortal Man’s trailer, it’s revealed that Tommy’s “gypsy son,” Duke, is “running the Peaky Blinders.” Then, in a clip from the movie, which will be available with a Netflix subscription on March 20, we got to see Duke leading the gang on a job. Keoghan plays this character, and as you can see in the clip below, he was one of two men to say that iconic Peaky Blinders line. Take a look:
“By order of the Peaky Blinders” is a line that has permeated pop culture, and I’ve always wondered what it’s like to say it. It’s been said by Cillian Murphy and the other actors who have played members of this gang. So, I was curious what it was like for Keoghan to be the new actor in the cast and tasked with saying such a legendary line of dialogue. He said it was “mad,” explaining:Article continues below
It’s interesting to hear Keoghan say that he “hadn’t earned” the line as Duke. I mean, based on where the series ends, it’s clear that Tommy’s son is not super connected to the Shelby family. However, a lot of time has passed between then and when the movie picks up, and in the clip, the line is said with a quiet power that is very on brand for Peaky Blinders. So, I was surprised to hear the actor say he felt like he hadn’t earned it as Duke.
However, I also love the 2023 Oscar nominee’s take on it. I’m so here for how he said the line to the guy who was questioning the gang’s authority. I also loved how Keoghan then threw the line back to his co-star, Jay Lycurgo, who repeated it. It added an emphasis to the moment that reaffirmed the hold the gang has on Birmingham.
Now, I’ll be curious to see how Duke and the Peaky Blinders operate in the film as a whole. I’m even more interested in the relationship between Duke and Tommy; honestly, I can’t wait to see the Saltburn star go toe-to-toe with the 2024 Oscar winner. We know that Cillian Murphy’s character is returning to Birmingham and his son is leading the gang there, which means we’ll get to watch the old leader of the Peaky Blinders interact with the new one.
So, yes, it makes sense that being the new cast member to say “By order of the Peaky Blinders” was a “mad” experience. Now, we’ll get to see if Duke can live up to it.
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With that being said, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will premiere on the 2026 movie schedule on March 20 over on Netflix, which is also where you can stream the original series in full.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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