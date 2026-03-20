Critics Have Seen The Peaky Blinders Movie. Does The Immortal Man Do Justice To The Popular Cillian Murphy Series?
Tommy Shelby is back.
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Peaky Blinders has remained one of the best crime series you can find on Netflix, even years after the series ended in 2022 after six seasons, and now, Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby is back. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits the Netflix schedule on March 20, following a limited run in theaters, and critics are here to share their views on the feature-length continuation (and possible conclusion) to the crime drama.
The Peaky Blinders movie picks up a few years after the events of the series finale and finds Tommy living in solitude, haunted by grief. This is sure to change, thanks to the actions of his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan). In CinemaBlend’s review of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Riley Utley says if this is, indeed, the last time we see the Peaky Blinders, this is a meaningful and well-earned farewell. She rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Shannon Connellan of Mashable says Barry Keoghan is the perfect counterpoint to Cillian Murphy’s Tommy, and the two bring the series to a close in an “explosive, moving, and reverent" manner that’s even more satisfying than the series finale. The critic says:Article continues below
Lacy Baugher of RogerEbert gives the 2026 movie release 3 stars out of 4, saying that while some aspects of the movie are flawed, there’s something undeniably thrilling about seeing Tommy Shelby suit up again. Thirteen years after Cillian Murphy first embodied the character, he’s still finding new depth and emotional layers there. Baugher continues:
Dan Jolin of Empire rates it 3 out of 5 stars, saying The Immortal Man is Peaky Blinders as usual, which could be either a relief or disappointment to fans of the series. In Jolin’s words:
Matt Blake of Esquire agrees it feels more like an extended episode than a standalone feature, but Cillian Murphy accomplishes what he came to do — remind us why we loved Tommy Shelby in the first place and clear the decks for a new generation. Overall, however, Blake is left wanting, he says:
Despite some quibbles from the critics, the movie’s streaming premiere sees it garnering a Certified Fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes (89% audience score). So if you were a fan of one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, you’ll likely want to give Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man a watch with your Netflix subscription. It is available to stream now, as of March 20.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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