Critics Have Seen The Peaky Blinders Movie. Does The Immortal Man Do Justice To The Popular Cillian Murphy Series?

Peaky Blinders has remained one of the best crime series you can find on Netflix, even years after the series ended in 2022 after six seasons, and now, Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby is back. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits the Netflix schedule on March 20, following a limited run in theaters, and critics are here to share their views on the feature-length continuation (and possible conclusion) to the crime drama.

The Peaky Blinders movie picks up a few years after the events of the series finale and finds Tommy living in solitude, haunted by grief. This is sure to change, thanks to the actions of his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan). In CinemaBlend’s review of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Riley Utley says if this is, indeed, the last time we see the Peaky Blinders, this is a meaningful and well-earned farewell. She rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing:

Overall, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is an intergenerational story that should thrill fans of the series. However, it also stands proudly on its own thanks to the new people involved, making for an epic conclusion that’s worthy of the beloved show that came before it.

Shannon Connellan of Mashable says Barry Keoghan is the perfect counterpoint to Cillian Murphy’s Tommy, and the two bring the series to a close in an “explosive, moving, and reverent" manner that’s even more satisfying than the series finale. The critic says:

Article continues below

Watching Murphy revisit his iconic role is an absolute treat, as Tommy wrestles with taking up his legendary mantle once more. While Tommy's moments of classic Peaky Blinders jaw-dropping diabolical chaos are limited in the film, the scenes we do get are momentous. … The Immortal Man really gives Murphy his ‘cool guys don't look at explosions’ last hurrah as Tommy, with an hour and a half of the actor looking extremely impressive walking through Birmingham and the Midlands to various needle drops.

Lacy Baugher of RogerEbert gives the 2026 movie release 3 stars out of 4, saying that while some aspects of the movie are flawed, there’s something undeniably thrilling about seeing Tommy Shelby suit up again. Thirteen years after Cillian Murphy first embodied the character, he’s still finding new depth and emotional layers there. Baugher continues:

Murphy looks quite a bit older than the last time he put on Tommy’s iconic flat cap. This aging is physically reflected in his greying hair and slower gait, but most especially in his near palpable sense of exhaustion. This is a Tommy who is tired, in a way that clearly goes down to his soul. Murphy, always a master at quietly projecting his character’s internal emotional torment, is at his best here when he is required to do almost nothing, conveying the weight of Tommy’s failures and crimes with little more than a subtle eye movement or shift in facial expression.

Dan Jolin of Empire rates it 3 out of 5 stars, saying The Immortal Man is Peaky Blinders as usual, which could be either a relief or disappointment to fans of the series. In Jolin’s words:

With its edgy style intact, The Immortal Man never takes its eye off the Peaky faithful. But keeping the fans happy is a double-edged sword, as it can’t help but just feel like an extra-long episode rather than a standalone cinematic experience.

Matt Blake of Esquire agrees it feels more like an extended episode than a standalone feature, but Cillian Murphy accomplishes what he came to do — remind us why we loved Tommy Shelby in the first place and clear the decks for a new generation. Overall, however, Blake is left wanting, he says:

Personally, I would have liked more of just about everything from The Immortal Man—more mud, more blood, more booze. And more laughs. More reasons to punch the air for Tommy. More depth to the new characters (especially Kaulo the mystic). More soul!

Despite some quibbles from the critics, the movie’s streaming premiere sees it garnering a Certified Fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes (89% audience score). So if you were a fan of one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, you’ll likely want to give Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man a watch with your Netflix subscription. It is available to stream now, as of March 20.