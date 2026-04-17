Company Retreat Star Anthony Norman Digs Into His Thought Process During The Show's Big Do-Or-Die Moment

Spoilers ahead for Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. The series is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription if you’re not caught up.

Ever since the truth was revealed to Ronald Gladden on the first season of Jury Duty in 2023, many were sure this was a hoax that couldn’t possibly work twice. However, when Season 2, Company Retreat, hit the 2026 TV schedule, Anthony Norman proved us all wrong when he saved the Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce company. Long before he fulfilled his heroic duties, though, producers had to know if Anthony was going to buy in, and that’s where Captain Fun came in.

Anthony Norman spoke to CinemaBlend recently about what was going through his head when HR manager Kevin (Ryan Perez) left the retreat following his botched marriage proposal, and put the new temp assistant in charge — Captain Fun hat and all. It was a do-or-die moment for Company Retreat, because Anthony would have been well within his rights to bail right then and there. So why did he choose to lean into the experience instead? Anthony told us:

Article continues below

Well, I mean, that was still kind of early on. Sure. But I was there to do a job, and no matter what job they delegated me, I was gonna put my best foot forward. So that's OK. You know, this is my job now. Let me make the most of it.

It was exactly that dedication to these people who were practically strangers at the point that left critics in tears after watching the hoax show. Anthony Norman went on to easily become part of the Rockin’ Grandma’s family and supported each member of his team to the best of his ability.

It seemed to really speak to his strong character, and Anthony said that is generally his attitude in life. He continued:

Yeah, yeah. I get that from my dad. He always, you know, show up and try your best and God will handle the rest.

Even with the strong morals Anthony got from his dad, I bet he never imagined it would lead to this. It must have been so stressful in the control room during that scene, when Marjorie (Blair Beeken) tested him by actually suggesting that he was new to the company and could probably just leave rather than take on that responsibility.

Thankfully he didn’t. Anthony Norman actually went on to forge a bond between his fellow “colleagues” that became so strong that they all wept, too, at the big reveal.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like Jury Duty and Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

If you want to watch Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, all eight episodes are available to stream now on Amazon’s Prime Video. You’ll also find bonus episodes featuring a cast reunion hosted by James Marsden and a coffeehouse meeting between Anthony Norman and Ronald Gladden.

If you still can’t get enough of Rockin’ Grandma’s, there’s even a separate behind-the-scenes series that features commentary from the cast on all eight episodes.