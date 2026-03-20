How To Watch Jury Duty: Corporate Retreat Online And Stream The Unscripted Comedy From Anywhere

One of TV's most unpredictable unscripted shows is coming back, and you won't see nary a Housewife, a Traitor, or anyone trying to date someone they can't see yet. We're talking about the second round of Jury Duty, which has officially left the courtroom for the reconfigured and subtitled season Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. Read on to learn more about the season, and how to watch Company Retreat from anywhere.

How To Watch Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat In The U.S.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Domestically in the U.S., Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is premiering on Prime Video on Friday, March 20, with the first three episodes. The next two episodes will be available to stream on March 27, and the final three installments will drop on April 4.

At $14.99 a month, an Amazon Prime subscription won't require customers to get involved with any hidden-camera comedy, but it's certainly a perk to watch both seasons. Prime Video is available as a standalone streaming service for $8.99 a month. New subscribers can enjoy the 30-day Free Trial.

Currently traveling outside the U.S.? The only move to make is purchasing a VPN that can allow anyone to connect to one's paid-subscription service regardless of where one is in the world.

How To Watch Company Retreat From Anywhere

If you're traveling or working outside the country for one weekend or for the next month, watching Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat will be the least of your worries.

Watch Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat from anywhere with a VPN

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How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – those those based in the U.S., an American server would be ideal.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, head to Prime Video.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat Quick Facts

What Is Jury Duty Presents: Comany Retreat About?

Company Retreat is the follow-up season to the acclaimed 2023 series Jury Duty, which starred Ronald Gladden as a juror who is blind to the fact that the trial he's involved with is a complete hoax. That season also co-starred James Marsden and an ensemble cast of mostly unfamiliar actors.

Since it would have been difficult to make lightning strike twice with the same format, the co-creators decided to change up the setting to focus on an offsite corproate event being staged by a family-owned hot sauce company (that doesnt actaully exist). Season 2 subject Anthony was recently hired as a temp worker, and is entirely unaware that everything he's experiencing is manufactured, or that all of his new colleagues are paid actors.

As the season progresses, the company's founder makes a big to-do of stepping down as CEO, which sparks a flurry of activity amongst ambitious employees attempting to rise up and fill the role of leading this small business empire.

The Cast List And Creative Team

The Creators: Lee Eisenberg & Gene Stupnitsky

Lee Eisenberg & Gene Stupnitsky The Director: Jake Szymanski

Jake Szymanski The Cast: Blair Beeken Alex Bonifer Wendy Braun. Warren Burke LaNisa Renee Frederick Jerry Hauck Erica Hernandez Stephanie Hodge Rachel Kaly Rob Lathan Emily Pendergast Ryan Perez Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur Jim A. Woods



Will It Connect With Jury Duty Season 1?

At this time, it's unlikely to think that the upcoming season of Jury Duty will tie into the first one. The whole reason the new season shifted locations and occupations is due to how popular the initial episodes were, which would make it difficult to try and pull off the same maneuvers with a different person. As such, just about everything was changed for the second go-around, even the inclusion of a celebrity co-star.