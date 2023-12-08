Country Singer Wade Bowen Knew Partnering With Fire Country Was A 'Great Idea,' And Has A Specific Hope In Mind For Fans After Live Show

As Season 2 of Fire Country gets ready to launch on the 2024 TV schedule , CBS is already getting fans hyped by putting on a special concert that features country singers Wade Bowen and Ashley Cooke. Both artists had their songs featured in Season 1, and now they’re headlining a musical event to celebrate the drama and their music. While this is an exciting occasion for fans, for Wade Bowen, this was also a wonderful opportunity and a “great idea” that was proposed to him. While speaking to CinemaBlend he explained why that is and what he hopes fans get out of this special livestream.

Over the course of Season 1, Fire Country consistently incorporated country music and a ton of big and emerging artists in the genre. From Kane Brown guest starring in an episode to Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert writing original music for the show to songs like Wade Bowen’s being featured in various episodes, the country is a constant. So, in preparation for the event, Bowen spoke to me about his involvement with the series, and why he thought this livestream was a “great idea:"

You're not getting our normal 90-minute show, right? So just get in there and hit them hard with songs you feel will make an impact. I thought it was a great, great idea. They approached us, it was real quick, it all happened very rapidly. And we didn't really have much time to think, we just kind of grabbed our guitars, threw some songs together, and they started filming, and it was just a whirlwind. But it was so much fun. We had a blast, and I really think people are gonna love it.

(Image credit: First Tube/Horizon Media)

Bowen explained that it will be him and his guitar player performing a small and intimate set for Fire Country fans, and of course, it features some of his songs featured in Season 1. This includes tracks like “Phones Don’t Work,” “Say Goodbye” and “Where We Call Home,” which were featured in episodes 22, 10 and 19, respectively. Speaking about how he crafted the set, the country singer told me:

We chose some stuff that they included in the show and then the other ones from the setlist we just kind of thought ‘Try to keep this uptempo as much as possible, even though it's acoustic.’ The show that we're playing is my guitar player and I, but I think the overall look was to feel like you're in the middle of the country, you know, feel like you're in a fire country area, and have that look. And then try to keep it as up-tempo as possible and keep a feel-good atmosphere with this show.

One thing that was clear during my conversation with Wade Bowen was that he loves working with Fire Country, and he’s super grateful for the show and how it’s helped his career. He said that he was so excited to participate in this livestream event, and said filming was “amazing” and the crew was “great.” Explaining what it was like working on the shoot, and what he hopes fans get from this experience, the singer said:

It was absolutely freezing for all of us. And so I was trying to sing not shaking. So I hope it comes across as we were warm and cozy and feeling good. But I'm just glad we have this opportunity to get in front of some new faces, some new ears, and hopefully, people really get a glimpse of who I am as an artist and as a songwriter, and want to go back and dig through the rest of the catalog, and listen to more music because I've been playing a long time. I have a lot of records out there. It's all kind of all over the place. So I'm excited for this opportunity.

Along with this live stream, Wade Bowen can’t wait for Season 2 and the possible opportunities it might bring. While we don’t know how the singer will be involved with upcoming episodes, you can see him perform songs that have been featured in Season 1 by checking out Fire Country’s event that will highlight the country artists featured on the show.