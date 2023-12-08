Country Singer Wade Bowen Knew Partnering With Fire Country Was A 'Great Idea,' And Has A Specific Hope In Mind For Fans After Live Show
Fire Country and country music go hand in hand.
As Season 2 of Fire Country gets ready to launch on the 2024 TV schedule, CBS is already getting fans hyped by putting on a special concert that features country singers Wade Bowen and Ashley Cooke. Both artists had their songs featured in Season 1, and now they’re headlining a musical event to celebrate the drama and their music. While this is an exciting occasion for fans, for Wade Bowen, this was also a wonderful opportunity and a “great idea” that was proposed to him. While speaking to CinemaBlend he explained why that is and what he hopes fans get out of this special livestream.
Over the course of Season 1, Fire Country consistently incorporated country music and a ton of big and emerging artists in the genre. From Kane Brown guest starring in an episode to Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert writing original music for the show to songs like Wade Bowen’s being featured in various episodes, the country is a constant. So, in preparation for the event, Bowen spoke to me about his involvement with the series, and why he thought this livestream was a “great idea:"
Bowen explained that it will be him and his guitar player performing a small and intimate set for Fire Country fans, and of course, it features some of his songs featured in Season 1. This includes tracks like “Phones Don’t Work,” “Say Goodbye” and “Where We Call Home,” which were featured in episodes 22, 10 and 19, respectively. Speaking about how he crafted the set, the country singer told me:
One thing that was clear during my conversation with Wade Bowen was that he loves working with Fire Country, and he’s super grateful for the show and how it’s helped his career. He said that he was so excited to participate in this livestream event, and said filming was “amazing” and the crew was “great.” Explaining what it was like working on the shoot, and what he hopes fans get from this experience, the singer said:
Along with this live stream, Wade Bowen can’t wait for Season 2 and the possible opportunities it might bring. While we don’t know how the singer will be involved with upcoming episodes, you can see him perform songs that have been featured in Season 1 by checking out Fire Country’s event that will highlight the country artists featured on the show.
You can watch Fire Coutnry’s livestream event that will feature a set from Wade Bown on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS’ YouTube channel and social media accounts. Then, as you wait for Season 2 to premiere on February 16, you can stream Season 1 and hear all the amazing music featured in it with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
