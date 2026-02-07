Erin Cahill Tells Us About The ‘Wild Shift’ From Playing The Pink Ranger To Hallmark Happy Endings
The star celebrated the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers Time Force.
Erin Cahill is a very familiar face on Hallmark by this point in the 2026 TV schedule for fans of holidays with happy endings, with no fewer than three new TV movies debuting on the network just last year. That said, before she was a Hallmark star, she was part of the cast of Power Rangers Time Force as Jen Scotts, a.k.a. the Pink Ranger. Shortly after the 25th anniversary of the series, Cahill spoke with CinemaBlend about the bridge between her sci-fi era to her happy Hallmark days.
I spoke with Cahill at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where she and other Hallmark stars gathered. The timing just so happened to work out that the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers Time Force was just one day earlier, and she shared that her "Instagram has just been blowing up" with fans celebrating the milestone.
She went on to reflect on some of her in-person experiences with fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, where she and other Hallmark stars opened up about their real-life encounters and whether TV movie kisses should include a little tongue. Combining Christmas with Power Rangers, Cahill shared:
Having been present at the panel myself, I can attest that Comic-Con attendees came out in droves to see the Hallmark stars. As Cahill noted, she wasn't the only one with a sci-fi background, with a specific note of The Way Home's Chyler Leigh's days on Supergirl.
There are few places where a star from a show like Power Rangers Time Force, which ran for 40 episodes on Fox Kids in 2001, is guaranteed to encounter fans, but SDCC is definitely one of them. And who doesn't love the Pink Ranger?
As Erin Cahill went on to note, Power Rangers wasn't her only project with fandom appeal beyond her Hallmark work. She was also a voice actor on some very popular properties:
Going from Power Rangers, Resident Evil, and Call of Duty over to the holiday magic and happy endings of Hallmark is definitely a wild shift. It's also nothing new for Cahill, despite 2025 being the first year that Hallmark had a presence at SDCC for "crossover" fans who love the TV movies as well as the Pink Ranger. The actress shared that she has a Hallmark milestone to celebrate as well as the anniversary of Power Rangers:
Erin Cahill can also add a Hallmark TV show to her list of credits. While she hasn't appeared on a multi-season show like The Way Home, which is ending this year after getting cancelled in late 2025, or When Calls the Heart, she was part of the cast of Holidazed, a limited series currently available streaming on Hallmark+. As for fans of Power Rangers Time Force, Cahill may be past her days of suiting up as the Pink Ranger, but she was happy to honor to show for its 25th anniversary.
