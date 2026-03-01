The Story Behind Alison Sweeney’s Daughter Making Her Acting Debut In Her Mom’s New Hallmark Movie
Introducing Megan Sweeney!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Alison Sweeney has been a familiar face in Hallmark movies for years with The Wedding Veil trilogies, her Hannah Swensen Mysteries and so much more. But if you tuned into her latest release on the Hallmark movie calendar, Romance at Hope Ranch, and thought there was something familiar about another one of the actresses, you’d be correct. Megan Sweeney, Alison’s daughter, made her acting debut on Hallmark this weekend, and the proud mom sat down with CinemaBlend to share how it happened.
Romance at Hope Ranch, which premiered February 28 on the 2026 TV schedule, was pretty special for Alison Sweeney. Not only did her Hannah Swensen bestie Gabriel Hogan co-star as her love interest, her real-life daughter Megan played her on-screen daughter, who is going off to college. Sweeney said the idea of bringing Megan into the movie came as she, Craig Baumgarten and Juliana Wimbles were brainstorming the plot. She said:
Alison Sweeney’s own experience of having her children go off to college apparently inspired that aspect of the movie, as regaining that freedom is what allowed Hope to finally pursue her dream of owning a ranch. So it wasn’t completely out of left field when Megan’s name came up. Sweeney continued:
This wasn’t a case of a role being written for the specific purpose of Megan Sweeney making her acting debut, but rather something that happened more naturally. Alison told me that her daughter loves performing, but until now that’s been through her drama class and school plays, where they’re not just performing but building sets and doing everything else behind the scenes.
Romance at Hope Ranch was a “fun detour” from what Megan is used to, Alison Sweeney said, and she and her husband — who has contributed to Sweeney’s movies in his own way — really enjoyed seeing their daughter interact with everyone on the New Mexico set. She said:
I love that the Sweeney family had such a good experience on Romance at Hope Ranch, and I have to admit it was pretty delightful to see the mother and daughter working together. Megan Sweeney shares her mom’s bright smile and charisma, so we’ll just have to see if she continues to follow in her mom’s footsteps.
Romance at Hope Ranch is available to stream on Hallmark+, and keep your eye on the Hallmark Channel for repeat airings.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.