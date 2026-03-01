The Story Behind Alison Sweeney’s Daughter Making Her Acting Debut In Her Mom’s New Hallmark Movie

Alison Sweeney has been a familiar face in Hallmark movies for years with The Wedding Veil trilogies, her Hannah Swensen Mysteries and so much more. But if you tuned into her latest release on the Hallmark movie calendar, Romance at Hope Ranch, and thought there was something familiar about another one of the actresses, you’d be correct. Megan Sweeney, Alison’s daughter, made her acting debut on Hallmark this weekend, and the proud mom sat down with CinemaBlend to share how it happened.

Romance at Hope Ranch, which premiered February 28 on the 2026 TV schedule, was pretty special for Alison Sweeney. Not only did her Hannah Swensen bestie Gabriel Hogan co-star as her love interest, her real-life daughter Megan played her on-screen daughter, who is going off to college. Sweeney said the idea of bringing Megan into the movie came as she, Craig Baumgarten and Juliana Wimbles were brainstorming the plot. She said:

My character Hope is sort of starting a new chapter in her life and deciding to take on this ranch and she has this big dream, and we were kind of sort of talking out loud about, like, what would prompt a woman to sort of do that starting over, or like, second chapter-type thing. And I said, as my kids are going off to college, I said, ‘Well, one thing that would free you up is if your kid goes to college.’ And they both really reacted to that positively, like, ‘Oh, that's a great idea.’ Right? Like you get your kid all checked into college and you feel like, ‘OK, I can do something different now if I want to.’

Alison Sweeney’s own experience of having her children go off to college apparently inspired that aspect of the movie, as regaining that freedom is what allowed Hope to finally pursue her dream of owning a ranch. So it wasn’t completely out of left field when Megan’s name came up. Sweeney continued:

When we decided it would be a daughter, everyone in the room looked at me like, ‘Well, you have one of those. What about Megan?’ I said I would ask her, you know, I would put it to her and see if she wanted to do it, and she, like, literally lit up, so excited at the chance to be in it and to do something like that.

This wasn’t a case of a role being written for the specific purpose of Megan Sweeney making her acting debut, but rather something that happened more naturally. Alison told me that her daughter loves performing, but until now that’s been through her drama class and school plays, where they’re not just performing but building sets and doing everything else behind the scenes.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Romance at Hope Ranch was a “fun detour” from what Megan is used to, Alison Sweeney said, and she and her husband — who has contributed to Sweeney’s movies in his own way — really enjoyed seeing their daughter interact with everyone on the New Mexico set. She said:

I was so lucky to have her with me and it was so fun to do the scenes with her. She's so great and really made the scene meaningful to me to play them with her, and I just, I loved it. My husband was with us. He was on set watching her and we just were so proud of what a great job she did and how great she was on set to be with and what a positive, fun energy she brought to everyone there. So the whole thing worked out really great.

I love that the Sweeney family had such a good experience on Romance at Hope Ranch, and I have to admit it was pretty delightful to see the mother and daughter working together. Megan Sweeney shares her mom’s bright smile and charisma, so we’ll just have to see if she continues to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

Romance at Hope Ranch is available to stream on Hallmark+, and keep your eye on the Hallmark Channel for repeat airings.