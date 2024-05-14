As FBI's Maggie Misses Another Episode, Will There Be Fallout Before The End Of Season 6? Here's What One Star Told Us
Zeeko Zaki shed some light about his on-screen partner.
The sixth season of FBI is winding down on CBS after delivering plenty of action for the agents at 26 Fed, but Maggie was missing for the most recent OA-centric episode and won't appear in the new episode on May 14 either. This tracks in light of her trying to make sense of being a parent to Ella, but may be troubling to fans who don't want to even think about losing Missy Peregrym from the show. While I'm not concerned about that after what Peregrym told us, Zeeko Zaki's comments about OA's decision to go over Maggie's had have me intrigued ahead of the finale.
Missy Peregrym's last appearance on FBI was in the episode that aired on April 23, which you can revisit streaming via Paramount+ subscription. In that case, Maggie had a very close brush with death, after she took a bullet that very nearly hit her instead of being stopped by her vest. Knowing that her death would have made Ella an orphan again shook Maggie up, and OA definitely noticed. He later told Isobel that Maggie should be benched for a bit to be with Ella, since Maggie would never make that move for herself.
OA clearly didn't feel great about going over Maggie's head, and the latest update about her was that she and Ella were in Akron to visit the young girl's grandparents. It appears that the first we'll get to see the partners together on screen again will be the finale, so will OA face any fallout for his decision? I asked the actor that very question, and he shared:
While Maggie and OA do have their conflicts from time to time, the two are one of my favorite TV partnerships for a reason. Even though she wouldn't have made the choice for herself to step back from 26 Fed for a time, her connection with her partner is such that she would welcome the break and not hold it against him.
After Zeeko Zaki shared his thoughts on why there won't be fallout after OA's decision, I mentioned that Missy Peregrym had spoken about the importance of the Maggie/OA partnership for her as an actor. Zaki gave his take, saying:
FBI very much is a show that usually sticks with what Zaki referred to as a "case of the week loop," moving from one case to the next on a weekly basis. The relationships are consistent between episodes, however, particularly with how strong the bond has been between Maggie and OA over the six seasons so far. The OA actor went on:
FBI's characters may not be based on specific real people, but the show does showcase the dangerous lives that agents live and the bonds they form because of that. The Maggie/OA partnership is a particularly strong example across all three FBI shows, so it's a relief to hear from Zeeko Zaki that OA's decision isn't going to lead to tension with Maggie.
The Season 6 finale of FBI airs on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and fans can rest easy knowing that the hit drama is guaranteed for another three seasons. FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted were both renewed for one more season, although International Season 4 could feel quite different as the first full season without Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester. You can also find all three shows streaming via Paramount+ subscription.
