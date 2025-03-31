FBI: Most Wanted Exclusive First Look Reveals Alana De La Garza Crossing Over From FBI, And I'm Flashing Back To One Star's Early Exit

The wide world of CBS’ FBI franchise will get smaller after the end of the spring 2025 TV schedule , but FBI: Most Wanted still has some high-stakes action left before the final credits roll. An upcoming episode will not only be notable for Sheryll Barnes, but also feature Alana de la Garza crossing over from FBI as SAC Isobel Castille. Exclusive first look photos reveal some of what to expect, and the evidence adds up to remind me of the time that Roxy Sternberg exited a season early.

The FBI: Most Wanted episode that airs on Tuesday, April 8 in the usual 10 p.m. ET time slot is called “Gut Job,” and will once again make the most of the shared TV universe by bringing over an FBI star. Per CBS, this is what fans can expect from the upcoming installment:

A couple known for their home renovation TV show is thrown into the limelight after the wife is found dead and her husband is on the run. Meanwhile, Barnes reevaluates her life in New York.

Home renovation shows are immensely popular in real life, but fortunately, none of those real-life TV shows have been interrupted by murder like what FBI: Most Wanted has in store on April 8. Barnes reevaluating her life in New York paired with the below photo of Roxy Sternberg opposite Alana De La Garza's Isobel does strike me as similar to an encounter back in Season 3. Take a look:

(Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

Back in Season 3, the Fugitive Task Force was still reeling from Jess' death, with Barnes in particular feeling the loss. Fans may recall that she decided to go to Isobel, with another crossover appearance from Alana De La Garza, to request maternity leave so she could have a break from the job that resulted in her close friend being killed.

The reason at the time was technically for Roxy Sternberg take her real-life maternity leave, and Barnes hasn't gone through a traumatic event like Jess' death recently to send her to Isobel under similar in-show circumstances, but I can't help but wonder if a major change is on the way. Could she be chasing a promotion rather than a break?

Whether or not the scene between Barnes and Isobel ends similarly to their conversation that resulted in Barnes' early exit in Season 3, other exclusive photos indicate that the whole team will have boots on the ground to investigate the fugitive of the week. Take a look:

(Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

Remy had spent some time away from the task force after he made a decision that could have easily backfired, but he's back from his vacation in Italy and at work in "Gut Job." After missing the 100th episode that had Hana in peril and Barnes stepping up as lead in his absence, Remy looks as ready for duty as ever:

(Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

Unfortunately, "Gut Job" is one of the last remaining episodes of the series. Both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were cancelled in early March. FBI is already guaranteed another two seasons beyond the current Season 7 after receiving a huge renewal last spring, and an FBI: CIA spinoff is reportedly in the works.

For now, though, you can keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted, with the "Gut Job" episode reuniting Alana De La Garza's Isobel and Roxy Sternberg's Barnes airing on April 8. To revisit earlier episodes of the sixth and now final season, make sure you have a Paramount+ subscription.