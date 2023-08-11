The White Lotus’ Connie Britton Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Maui After Devastating Wildfires

This week, wildfires ravaged the island of Maui, resulting in many deaths and the town completely destroyed. The natural disaster has been catastrophic, and it will be a long journey to recovery. The devastation has impacted so many, and the communities will need immense support as they turn toward rebuilding. To show her love and support, Connie Britton posted a tribute to the beautiful island, as the actress developed a connection to the community after filming The White Lotus there.

In an Instagram post, the Friday Night Lights actress penned a beautiful message to the Hawaiian island, which was her temporary home during production on the popular HBO series. She shared a handful of sweet pictures of The White Lotus Season 1 cast during their time in Maui, and stunning photos of the beautiful tropical location. Her time in the town clearly was very dear to Britton, as her message truly captures the sadness she feels about the heart-wrenching situation. You can see her post, and tribute below:

Britton and the rest of The White Lotus cast had a particularly unique experience while filming in Maui. The first season was filmed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the production was isolated in a bubble of a closed-down Four Seasons Hotel. As a result, Maui became the temporary home of the ensemble for a while as they were unable to travel elsewhere or interact with anyone else while working on the show. Locations changed for the following season, which was shot in Sicily, and the upcoming season is being filmed in Thailand. However, the experience the cast had in Maui during the first season due to the circumstances is wholly unique.

Wildfires have been spreading more regularly over the last few years. Miley Cyrus lost her home during wildfires in California a few years back, and The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki also lost a home during a similar spread. This summer's fires have been spreading rapidly as well, with smog from a fire in Canada polluting the air in the US. Photos showing a dystopian orange glow from the fire ash have gone viral on Twitter, visually showing the contaminated air. Climate activists have warned that these extreme patterns will likely worsen as global warming results in record-setting hot summers.

The devastation of these fires is undeniable, and they are destroying once-beautiful environments. Maui looks spectacular in The White Lotus, which captures the essence of the vacation resort and the community surrounding it. Britton’s photos also show the stunning sunsets and the thriving beaches. Hopefully, Hawaii will be able to recover from the traumatic fire, and rebuild its lively island.

You can get a glimpse into Connie Britton’s picturesque experience in Maui by checking out the first season of The White Lotus, which is streaming now with a Max subscription. The next season of the show has been delayed due to the 2023 WGA Writers strike, but make sure to continue checking CinemaBlend for more updates surrounding the beloved anthology series.