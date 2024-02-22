Fire Country’s Cast Explained How Awkward It Was For Their Characters To Be Involved With Bode And Gabriela’s Big Moment
Max Thieriot, Stephanie Arcila and Jules Latimer break down the last scene in Fire Country's Season 2 premiere.
Spoilers for Fire Country’s Season 2 premiere are ahead! If you haven’t seen the episode yet, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.
When Fire Country premiered on the 2024 TV schedule, it started with a bang and left viewers on the edge of their seats because of the bombshell moment in the final seconds of the episodes. To recap: the premiere ended with Bode returning to Edgewater and Three Rock, and while he was with Eve at camp, Gabriela burst in to tell her she was engaged. All of this was very awkward for everyone involved, and when I had the chance to chat with the Fire Country cast about it, they explained what it was like to take part in Bode and Gabriela’s big moment that Eve was also there for.
How Max Thieriot And Bode Felt About Gabriela’s Big News
While Bode put on a brave face, and he told Gabriela he was happy for her, clearly he was not. While chatting with Max Thieriot about this jaw-dropping final scene, he not only told me his character was “crushed” by his ex’s news, but also that it was overall very awkward. Speaking about filming the scene, as well as how his character felt in the moment, he explained:
Even though they had fun on that day while shooting, it wasn’t lost on Thieriot that his character was shell-shocked and really sad about Gabriela’s big news. It turns out Stephanie Arcila, who plays her, had similar feelings.
How Stephanie Arcila And Gabriela Felt About Bode Being Back
Following Fire Country’s Season 1 cliffhanger that sent Bode back to prison, Gabriela was left hanging. So, she moved on with Rafael de la Fuente’s new character Diego, and they got engaged during the premiere. So, when it came to filming this moment where Bode finds out about it, Stephanie Arcila told me what it was like to shoot, and what was going on in her character’s head:
Continuing to tell me why this was an awkward moment for Gabriela, and how she might handle her ex being back in Edgewater, Arcila told me:
I’m also excited to see how it progresses. Gabriela was so excited to share this news with Eve, however, Bode being back really threw a wrench in things.
How Jules Latimer And Eve Felt About Being Caught In This Awkward Moment Between Her Friends
Speaking of Eve, she really got stuck between a rock and a hard place, as she had to witness Bode and Gabriela’s shocking and awkward reunion. Telling me about what it was like to shoot that scene and simply watch this situation unfold, Jules Latimer explained how both she and her character reacted to this bombshell, saying:
As a friend of both Bode and Gabriela, Eve really is in a tough situation here, and watching her react to all this happening was both funny and awkward.
Overall, it’s nice to know that these three had a blast filming this moment, and they leaned into the awkwardness of it all. The episode ended there, so we don’t actually know what the fallout of this will look like. However, you can find out when the second episode of Season 2 airs on Friday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy