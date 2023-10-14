Following Disney+'s Ahsoka Finale, I'm Flashing Back To Voice Actress Ashley Eckstein's Words Of Wisdom About The Character
What would Ahsoka Tano do?
The first season of Disney+'s Ahsoka has come to an end, but the streamer has a whole lot of Ahsoka Tano available beyond the eight episodes of the Rosario Dawson-led series. The character debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars more than a decade before the live-action series premiered, and would go on to appear across animation in projects like Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, and Tales of the Jedi. Actress Ashley Eckstein voiced her in animation, and the recent end of Ahsoka left me thinking back to what she said about her character when speaking to CinemaBlend earlier this year.
I spoke with the prolific Star Wars voice actress in July ahead of the ninth annual Her Universe Fashion Show, which she hosts at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate fandom fashion. For 2023, that included honoring the 100th anniversary of Disney. At the time, the premiere of Ahsoka was still months away, but Eckstein had a message for fans about the series. During our interview, I asked how she feels about the legacy of Ahsoka as a beloved Star Wars character after voicing her for so many years, and she shared some words of wisdom:
Not many Star Wars characters have had their stories told across the various eras quite like Ahsoka Tano, and some fans have grown up with the character since her debut back in 2008. We've seen arcs of Clone Wars-era Ahsoka, pre-original trilogy Ahsoka, and post-original trilogy Ahsoka, and Eckstein even had a voice cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actress went on to share how she feels privileged to hear how much fans love her character:
Voicing Ahsoka was just the beginning of Ashley Eckstein's involvement in the Star Wars franchise, which has gone on to include writing and hosting Star Wars Mindful Matters, as just one example. She went on to explain how she feels the impact of Ahsoka's legacy on fans:
There are certainly worse Star Wars characters to strive to emulate in real life! Fans have seen Ahsoka try her best to do the right thing across many years and many projects. As Ashley Eckstein said, the question of "What would Ahsoka do?" is worth asking. Fortunately, it's not hard for fans to revisit her portrayal of the character. The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels are available streaming with a Disney+ subscription, both of which are extremely important chapters of Ahsoka's life.
In fact, both the Clone Wars and Rebels chapters of Ahsoka's life were key to the live-action Ahsoka series, which ended Season 1 with some fun callbacks to the animated shows. You can also find Ahsoka on Disney+ as one of the growing library of original Disney+ Star Wars shows. For some viewing options set elsewhere than the galaxy far, far away, check out our 2023 TV schedule!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Mike Reyes
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest