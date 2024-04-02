Following Hulu's Death And Other Details Cancellation, Here's What The Cast And EPs Told Us About Working With The 'Legend' Mandy Patinkin
The stars and bosses of Death and Other Details only had good things to say.
Hulu brought a new kind of murder mystery to the 2024 TV schedule with Death and Other Details, headlined by The Princess Bride and Homeland alum Mandy Patinkin himself. Unfortunately, the show is the latest victim of the streamer's cancellation spree, so fans with Hulu subscriptions won't get to see what showrunners/executive producers Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss had in mind for Rufus and Co. in Season 2. The cancellation news is particularly sad in light of what the showrunners as well as cast told CinemaBlend about working with Patinkin as a showbiz "legend."
Mandy Patinkin played Rufus Cotesworth, the world's greatest detective who partnered with a reluctant Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) following murder most foul on an ocean liner. Over ten episodes, there were plenty of twists and turns, to the point that the first (and now only) season is worth a rewatch. Beane, who also opened up about quitting her restaurant job to join The Flash, was among the cast members who I spoke to at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta earlier this year prior to the cancellation.
When I asked Beane what it was like to partner with Patinkin considering his long list of credits in the entertainment industry, she said;
Naturally, I had to follow up Beane's praise of how her co-star "has been around for so long" and "never misses" with the question of whether there was a project of his that she was most familiar with before Death and Other Details. She shared:
Violett Beane counts herself as among the many fans of The Princess Bride, and the swordsman Inigo Montoya is certainly a pop culture icon with his famous phrase.
Of course, Death and Other Details' Rufus definitely isn't Inigo Montoya, to the point that I asked the showrunners at SCAD TVfest if the Hulu role was written for Mandy Patinkin. After the duo shared their hopes and plans for Season 2, Heidi Cole McAdams explained:
You might not guess that a show by the name of Death and Other Details could be described as "joyful," but checking out the show on Hulu could have shown you what Mandy Patinkin evidently saw from the start. Co-showrunner Mike Weiss elaborated and shared his own praise:
When asked if they were inspired by any of his projects in particular, the showrunners agreed that his roles on The Princess Bride and Homeland were some of their favorites. Weiss also acknowledged Patinkin's experience in musical theater, and said:
Angela Zhou, who played SS Varuna crew manager Teddy Goh for Death and Other Details, was also present on the red carpet at SCAD TVfest. While her character didn't share the same kind of scenes with Rufus as Imogene did, Zhou immediately said "Oh my goodness, it's so wonderful to work with him" when I asked about Patinkin, then went on:
Plenty of people love The Princess Bride, but not many have this kind of origin story for watching one of the best romantic comedies of all time! Angela Zhou went on:
I also spoke with Lauren Patten, who played Imogene's wealthy best friend Anna Collier for Death and Other Details. Like the other representatives for the show, she only had high praise for Mandy Patinkin, but not because she had a connection to The Princess Bride or Homeland. Patten explained:
Mandy Patinkin's credits span stage and screen over the many years of his career; for Lauren Patten, his musical theater roles stand out in particular. She confirmed that's how she was most familiar with him before Death and Other Details and went on:
Sadly, neither Mandy Patinkin nor any of his co-stars will return to Hulu for a second season of Death and Other Details. Cancellations aren't exactly uncommon when it comes to streaming services, which can be discouraging for potential viewers to check out a new series. For now, you can always revisit the ten-episode run of Death and Other Details with a Hulu subscription now.
