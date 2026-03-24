For All Mankind Bosses Told Me The 'Painful' Things They've Come To Terms With Ahead Of Sixth And Final Season
Time jumps mean leaving things behind.
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For All Mankind is on the verge of returning for viewers with an Apple TV+ subscription soon in the 2026 TV schedule, but the streamer already had some good news and some bad news just days before the Season 5 premiere. The sci-fi series has been renewed early for a sixth season... which will also be the last. The news reminded me of what co-showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert told me about the challenges of moving forward with the time jumps and coming "to terms."
Time jumps have of course been a regular part of For All Mankind going back to the launch in 2019, after which it would become one of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch. The drama started out in the late ‘60s to set it up as an alternate history show centered on the space race going in a different direction with the Russians beating the Americans to landing on the moon.
After Season 1 in the ‘60s, Season 2 moved on to the ‘80s, Season 3 progressed to the ‘90s, with Season 4 in the early 2000s, and Season 5 bringing the action to the 2010s. The renewal for a sixth and final season presumably means that the show will have caught up (or nearly caught up) with real time by the end. While executive producers had previously pitched a “ten-year plan” and possibly going “beyond” present day, the show will wrap after just six seasons.Article continues below
That hadn’t yet been established when I spoke with the showrunners at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, at which point only the fifth season jumping to 2012 had been confirmed. Still, with the alternate history technology changing over the years and Joel Kinnaman leading the actors in progressively heavier old age makeup, some things just have had to change. When asked what have been the hardest to leave behind while moving forward with each time jump, Ben Nedivi explained:
While there have certainly been some deaths for characters over the years of the show (and there could well be more out of the upcoming Apple TV+ show release of Season 5), many have just exited the show due to the passage of time. Ellen Wilson couldn’t stay the President of the United States forever, for example, and Ed just physically can’t do what he used to as a young astronaut in the ‘60s.
No matter how attached the showrunners get to the actors and the characters, time jumps of 10+ years mean inevitable exits. Nedivi acknowledged this, as he went on:
There’s a lot to love about the kinds of time jumps that other shows might not dare do to risk shaking up the status quo (and I still love how Season 3 used Radiohead’s “Everything in Its Right Place” for one such leap ahead), and Nedivi’s fellow showrunner shared what he loves and what he misses when For All Mankind does have to readjust to new times.
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Matt Wolpert agreed with his co-showrunner, then went on to address the production design shifts over the years of For All Mankind. He explained:
With Season 5 taking fans closer than ever to present day, it should be interesting to see how familiar the technology is to what people were using in real-life within the last decade. Given that the space race hasn’t continued to the point of establishing a base on Mars, there are bound to be big differences in For All Mankind's version of 2012 vs. what we all experienced at that time in the real world. Check out the trailer below:
The fifth season of For All Mankind premieres on Friday, March 27 on Apple TV+, with new episodes continuing to release weekly on Fridays until the finale on May 29. That won’t be the end of the action before the hiatus starts, however, as Star City will then launch as a spinoff on May 29. A big question heading into the season now is how relevant some of the old-timers will be… and whether their stories will end in the 2010s rather than continuing into the 2020s for the sixth and final season.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
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