Frasier's Kelsey Grammer Is Reuniting With Patricia Heaton In Season 2, And He Told Us The 'Fantastic' Way It Came Together
It's good to see them paired back up.
Separately, Kelsey Grammer and Patricia Heaton have long been established at sitcom heavyweights, with the former having played Frasier Crane in Cheers and the Frasier spinoff, and the latter having starred in Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle. But these two have also worked together on two times before this year, and we’ll soon see them reunited for a third time soon on the 2024 TV schedule. Heaton will appear in the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive Frasier revival this season, and Grammer told CinemaBlend the “fantastic way” her coming aboard came together.
I had the pleasure of speaking with Grammer for the Frasier Season 2 junket, with Peri Gilpin, who’s returning as Roz Doyle following her appearance in the Season 1 finale, seated beside him. Given how far back Grammer goes back with Heaton, I asked him what it like getting to work with her again, as well as if this role had been envisioned specifically for her or if she went through the traditional casting process. He started off by saying:
There you have it! Thanks to a chance encounter with a Patricia Heaton lookalike, Kelsey Grammer realized the actual actress would be a great choice to play a new love interest for Frasier Crane on the Paramount+ series. He successfully pitched it to showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, and since he and Heaton share the same manager, that was more than enough to arrange for her appearing in Frasier Season 2. In case you’re unfamiliar, Grammer and Heaton first worked together on Back to You, the Fox sitcom that only aired for one season from September 2007 to May 2008, making it one of the many shows hit hard by that era’s writers strike. Then in 2020, the two reunited for an episode of Heaton’s show Carol’s Second Act, which was also cancelled after one season.
But you know what they say, third time’s the charm! Patricia Heaton will play a bartender named Holly who’s officially described as "down-to-earth, unpretentious and openly mocking of overly-intellectual types" and "extraordinarily comfortable with both who and where she is in life." As Kelsey Grammer laid out below, sparks will fly between her and Frasier Crane, and he also briefly recollected how he and Heaton first met:
Patricia Heaton is just one of the many notable guest stars lined up in Frasier Season 2, with others including Yvette Nicole Brown, Amy Seders, Rachel Bloom and Kelsey Grammer’s own daughter Greer Grammer, who’s been cast as Roz’s daughter Alice. Additionally, we’ll see the return of original Frasier alums Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer.
The first two episodes of Frasier Season 2 will be released on Thursday, September 19, followed by a weekly rollout for the remaining eight. The original Frasier and its predecessor Cheers can also both be found on Paramount+.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.