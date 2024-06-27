Frasier’s Bebe Is Returning For The Paramount+ Show’s Second Season, But I’m Especially Excited About Who’s Been Cast As Her Daughter

After the first season of the Frasier revival brought back Bebe Neuwirth’s Lilith Sternin and Peri Gilpin’s Roz Doyle for guests spots in its first season, Kelsey Grammer is going to be accompanied by many more familiar faces from the original Frasier days during this next round of episodes. In addition to Gilpin having an expanded role, the Frasier Season 2 cast is also bringing back Bulldog and Gil, and now we can add Bebe Glazer to the lineup too! While that’s welcome news, I’m especially excited about who’s been cast as the daughter of Frasier Crane’s agent for the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series.

In addition to Harriet Sansom Harris reprising Bebe for a guest spot in Frasier Season 2, Rachel Bloom will play her daughter Phoebe, per Variety. Fans of the original Frasier will remember how Bebe used manipulation, seduction and plenty of other tools in her arsenal in order to seize good deals for herself and her clients, with Niles Crane once calling her “Lady Macbeth without the sincerity.” The description provided for Bloom’s Phoebe states that she’s “inherited her mother’s indomitable charm” and “boasts a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things.”

(Image credit: Hulu)

Rachel Bloom is a delightful choice to play Phoebe in Frasier Season 2. Best known for co-creating and leading the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which netted her a Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award, among other accolades, her credits include The School for Good and Evil, Bar Fight!, Reboot and Julia. I have no doubt that Bloom will be able to channel the same ruthless demeanor that Harris showed off as Bebe during her 11 appearances on Frasier 1.0.

Speaking of which, along with her time as Bebe, Harriet Sansom Harris has also appeared in movies like Romeo + Juliet, Memento, Phantom Thread, Licorice Pizza, and her other TV show appearances include It’s All Relative, Desperate Housewives, Werewolf by Night and Hacks, the latter of which she was nominated for an Emmy. As for what we can expect from Bebe and Phoebe in this Frasier Season 2 guest spot, perhaps Bebe, who’s still representing Frasier Crane after all these years, is thinking about retiring, and will attempt to convince Kelsey Grammer’s character to accept Phoebe as her replacement by any means necessary.

So far Frasier’s main cast looks to be staying the same in Season 2, with Kelsey Grammer once again accompanied by Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro and Nicholas Lyndhurst. Other new faces coming aboard for guest appearances include Greer Grammer as Roz’s daughter Alice, Amy Seders as Dr. Stathos, Patricia Heaton as Holly and Yvette Nicole Brown as Dr. Monica Finch, Olivia Finch’s sister. The new season began filming in early May.

It remains to be seen if Frasier Season 2 will be finished in time for episodes to start dropping on the 2024 TV schedule, but regardless, we’ll continue passing along updates on what’s ahead. Until then, you can pass the time looking over the other best Paramount+ shows.