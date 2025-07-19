‘I’m Gonna Be 30’: Ginny & Georgia’s Diesel La Torraca Talks Season 4 And How ‘No One’ Has Predicted What Comes Next
Okay, can Season 4 come now?
The following article contains spoilers from Ginny & Georgia Season 3. If you’re not caught up, you can check out all ten episodes with a Netflix subscription.
The 2025 Netflix schedule is filled to the brim with new releases, and one highly anticipated release was the third season of Ginny & Georgia. With the stakes raised higher every season, and a confirmed Season 4 on the way, actor Diesel La Torraca is here for what’s to come – and says that not a single fan has predicted what will happen next:
I had the chance to speak with the actor who plays Austin, the younger brother of Ginny. The character had a huge storyline in Season 3, where he essentially sent his father to prison for a crime he did not commit, thanks to Ginny’s scheming. When I asked the star about fan theories surrounding Austin and the entirety of the story in Season 4 with how significant that moment was, he started with a funny response:
Austin’s rapid aging in the show has been a topic of online discussion for some time, and how Netflix often takes a few years to release a new season. This leads to actors growing up quite quickly out of kid roles, which Austin did do, but Torraca finds the memes humorous.
Even so, what Torraca did tease is that while he’s seen a lot of theories about what will happen next, he says that no one has guessed what will occur, and that they’re going in a direction that will be “hard to predict.”
Season 4 of Ginny & Georgia is already bringing a lot of changes to its characters. Georgia’s surprise pregnancy (who’s the baby daddy? We don’t know yet) is a major shocker. Marcus’s breakdown and subsequent trip to rehab for the summer were a huge deal. However, we see Austin begin to break after what he does, and the way Torraca phrases how he will be in Season 4 worries me:
Oh dear, how much more trauma does this young boy have to go through?
I’ve been enjoying the direction that Ginny & Georgia has taken in terms of providing proper representation of mental health among America's youth today. If that leans more towards where Austin is heading, I’m both nervous and intrigued, mainly because I’m curious how they will handle it. But for now, all I can do is sit and wait until the fourth season premieres. I’m champing at the bit for more info.
