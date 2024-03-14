Girls5Eva’s Showrunner On The Song From Season 3 That Made Her Cry In An Adidas Store

The streaming wars in full effect, and there's been an interesting trend happening over the last few years. Namely certain services saving shown from cancellation. That's exactly what happened with Peacock's Girls5Eva, which is airing Season 3 for those with a Netflix subscription. And the showrunner recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the new song that made her cry in the middle of an Adidas store.

Girls5Eva was originally a Peacock show, before the network cancelled it and Netflix scooped it up. As you can see in the video above, I spoke to showrunner Meredith Scardino and the Girls5Eva cast ahead of Season 3's premiere. I asked her favorite songs from the fictional band, and she mentioned two new tracks specifically. In her words:

This season I’m really enjoying ‘Sweet'N Low Daddy’ I’m really getting into that, it’s running in my head. I also love the song Sara wrote this season called ‘The Medium Time.’ It’s so beautiful. I was in the Adidas store with my son when I got it on my phone. We had talked about what that song was about and how it connected to story and all that. She wrote this beautiful song and I was listening to it on my phone crying in the Adidas store. That song just kills me.

There you have it. While the soundtrack for Girls5Eva has been endlessly replay-able (especially that catchy theme song), Season 3 will also contain some zany earworms. And one new song by Sara Bareilles made the showrunner cry in a public place. So bring your tissues when binge watching!

While the over the top comedy was originally available with a Peacock subscription, the musical series is a Netflix original for Season 3. But having watched the entire third season, I can say the show's spirit and tone is still there. And that includes some hilarious new musical numbers.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Season 3 of Girls5Eva drops this weekend, as does the soundtrack for the season. And "The Medium Time" is sure to be a standout track, especially as it was written by Sara Bareilles herself. Not to give away too much, but it's the show's next emoitonal ballad that helps to illustrate where the ficitonal pop band stands for its comeback tour.

Season 2 of Girls5Eva hd some great guest stars, and the new season follows this tradition. Still, the four leading ladies are the real stars of the show, and the ones who sing the majority of the songs. We'll just have to see if fans have a similarly emotional reaction to "The Medium Time" as the showrunner.

Girls5Eva premieres Season 3 March 15th on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to lan your next binge watch.