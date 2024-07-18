Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones Tell Us About The ‘High-Stakes Christmas Shopping Trip’ They Took While Filming ‘Twisters’ And Why It Made Glen So Nervous

This weekend, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be chasing tornadoes in trucks in Twisters, what is expected to be one of the bigger movies on the 2024 release schedule. While such an activity would make most of us quite nervous, it turns out that when the stars of the Twisters cast get in a car together it’s far more mundane tasks that make Powell nervous. Apparently when the two go shopping together the tension is surprisingly high.

While Twisters filmed in the summer, Oklahoma City has some popular year-round Christmas shops. The movie’s stars decided to go to one during the production and, while Twisters had to contend with actual storms that destroyed sets, and having jet engines creating massive winds, simply riding in a car with Daisy Edgar-Jones was the thing that made Glen Powell nervous. The actress was a little afraid she’d drive on the wrong side of the road. Speaking with CinemaBlend, the pair explained…

Glen: Well, I've driven with Daisy in Oklahoma.

Daisy: We went to the Christmas shop. And I'd forgotten how to drive on the wrong side of the… well, the right side of the road.

Since Daisy Edgar-Jones is English, she’s used to driving on the opposite side of the road from America, so it makes sense that there would be some confusion. Any American who has driven in the U.K. has likely felt the same way. I’m sure this happens a lot with people who spend a lot of time in both countries. Having said that, if somebody told me they’d “forgotten” which side of the road they were supposed to drive on, I would certainly be nervous. I can’t blame Glen Powell.

Being a little nervous is perhaps understandable, but Glen Powell was apparently more than just a little nervous. Powell has spent time in fighter jets and he makes a car trip to the Christmas shop sound like the scariest thing he's ever done. This may have caused even more problems as Daisy Edgar-Jones says she became nervous because she could feel how nervous Powell was…

Glen: It was a high-stakes Christmas shopping trip. I don't think I’ve – I haven't been that nervous in a car.

Daisy: You were, you were. You were pretty nervous. I could feel it. Which made me more nervous. I was like, ‘You're completely safe!’

If Glen Powell hadn’t been completely safe and even a minor accident had happened, I’m sure they would have mentioned it, so it seems everything was fine. I would think that even after just a few minutes of driving Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has certainly driven in the U.S. before, would have been comfortable doing it again.

While it's been argued that Twisters is not a sequel to the hit '90s movie, perhaps, if Twisters is as big a hit as expected, and it will get sequels of its own. If that happens, maybe Glen Powell can just make a point of being the one who drives when the two actors are together.