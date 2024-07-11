OG Twister Director Complained About It Getting Called A ‘Sequel.’ Turns Out Twisters Lead Glen Powell Would Agree

The new movie Twisters follows a similar plot to the 1996 film in storm chasers attempting to use a tornado research device to study a wild tornado in Oklahoma. The big difference is that a new generation of storm chasers is facing off more than one deadly tornado. While OG Twister director Jan de Bont complained about the upcoming disaster flick being called a “sequel,” its lead Glen Powell would have to agree on that.

As soon as Twisters’ Super Bowl trailer showed Glen Powell chasing not one but many cyclones occurring spontaneously in Oklahoma, it was clear the new summer flick plans to take us on a wild ride. Despite the fact that Twisters and the high-grossing 1996 movie are similar in plot, does that make the 2024 movie release a sequel or a reboot? Its lead Glen Powell and OG director of Twister Jan de Bont both weighed in on their answers.

Twister Jan De Bont Had A Complaint About Twisters Not Being A "Sequel"

Dutch filmmaker Jan de Bont who directed one of the best disaster movies of all time has retired from the film industry with his latest film being the 2012 crime-thriller The Paperboy. After hearing the news about Twisters, he told THR his thoughts on how he doesn’t find the continuation to be a “sequel” and here’s why:

No, I didn’t know that there was [another] movie until I actually saw the first trailer, which was not that long ago. (Laughs.) If you want to make a sequel, it should really be a sequel. It should be about the same people. It should be the same continuing story and saga of the same group of people, preferably in different circumstances that are even more interesting and more exciting. But to make a whole different story [like Twisters], then you shouldn’t really call it a sequel in my opinion.

The retired filmmaker does have a point where a sequel should be connected to the events of the previous in order to deserve that title. The original characters of Jo and Bill may not have anything to do with Twisters, but I’d like to believe the new movie will still honor them through the two leads Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. While the internet wanted a direct sequel to the disaster film that started it all, the heartbreaking passing of its stars Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman would present a challenge. Originally, Twister’s Helen Hunt wanted to develop a sequel only for Universal Studios to reject those plans. In the end, a reboot was announced to be in the works where the story can start all over.

Glen Powell’s Thoughts About New Movie Twisters

Glen Powell, whose career skyrocketed after having a prominent role in Top Gun: Maverick, will lead a continuation of another high-grossing film in Twisters. Just like Jan de Bont felt the disaster reboot shouldn’t be called a “sequel,” Powell told People he’s on the same page.

It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.

There are a lot of examples of standalone movies that would technically be in the same universe as the previous film but have an original story and characters like Annabelle, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and more. It’s the same deal with Twisters where it’s not a direct sequel to the Bill Paxton/Helen Hunt-led film, but still follows the same themes and is a continuation of the storm research the second high-grossing film of 1996 started.

Jan de Bont and Glen Powell are both in agreement the upcoming Twisters movie is not a “sequel.” If anything, you can call it a standalone film that has an original story and characters that can bring storm chasing to a new generation of audiences. Prepare to be blown away just as the critics were by Twisters when it hits theaters on July 19th.