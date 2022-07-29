‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ | Marvel Comic-Con Interviews with Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan & More
By Hannah Saulic , Sean O'Connell published
Watch the GOTG cast chat with us after their Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin / On-Set Rocket), Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary) and writer Director James Gunn discuss their upcoming Marvel film and conclusion of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy in this post-Hall H interview with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Chris Pratt on Finding “Your Side”
- 00:35 - Chris Pratt Teases What’s Ahead For Star-Lord and Gamora In GOTG 3
- 01:24 - Karen Gillan LOVES ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Reactions
- 02:00 - Karen Gillan Weighs In On Nebula Unaliving Nebula in ‘Endgame’
- 02:32 - James Gunn Teases a “Darker” ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Movie
- 03:20 - Sean Gunn on Baby Rocket’s Difficult Backstory
- 04:30 - Pom Klementieff on Welcoming New Marvel Actors to the ‘Guardians’ Family
- 05:15 - Pom Klementieff Teases A More Badass Mantis In ‘Guardians 3’
- 05:35 - Will Poulter Teases Adam Warlock Origins in ‘GOTG 3’
- 06:32 - Chukwudi Iwuji on The High Evolutionary and His Motivations
- 07:20 - Chukwudi Iwugi Praises James Gunn’s Dialogue
- 08:15 - Chris Pratt Recalls His Last Day of Filming the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trilogy
- 08:55 - James Gunn Is Literally Always Writing and Rewriting Scripts
- 09:49 - Will Poulter Wants to Play Adam Warlock Again “If Marvel Will Have Me”
