‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ | Marvel Comic-Con Interviews with Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan & More

Watch the GOTG cast chat with us after their Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin / On-Set Rocket), Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary) and writer Director James Gunn discuss their upcoming Marvel film and conclusion of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy in this post-Hall H interview with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Chris Pratt on Finding “Your Side”
  • 00:35 - Chris Pratt Teases What’s Ahead For Star-Lord and Gamora In GOTG 3
  • 01:24 - Karen Gillan LOVES ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Reactions
  • 02:00 - Karen Gillan Weighs In On Nebula Unaliving Nebula in ‘Endgame’
  • 02:32 - James Gunn Teases a “Darker” ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Movie
  • 03:20 - Sean Gunn on Baby Rocket’s Difficult Backstory
  • 04:30 -  Pom Klementieff on Welcoming New Marvel Actors to the ‘Guardians’ Family
  • 05:15 - Pom Klementieff Teases A More Badass Mantis In ‘Guardians 3’
  • 05:35 - Will Poulter Teases Adam Warlock Origins in ‘GOTG 3’ 
  • 06:32 - Chukwudi Iwuji on The High Evolutionary and His Motivations
  • 07:20 - Chukwudi Iwugi Praises James Gunn’s Dialogue
  • 08:15 - Chris Pratt Recalls His Last Day of Filming the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trilogy
  • 08:55 - James Gunn Is Literally Always Writing and Rewriting Scripts
  • 09:49 - Will Poulter Wants to Play Adam Warlock Again “If Marvel Will Have Me”
Sean O'Connell

Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.