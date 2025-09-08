She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany Is Uncertain About Returning To The MCU, But I Still Love Her Take On The Hero She’d Love To Team Up With

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fan who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall the release of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, a TV series which also included the return of Daredevil. But the title character has been noticeably missing since, with Tatiana Maslany recently addressing this and sharing his MCU hero she'd like a crossover with. I've got to say, it's a great choice.

Ever since the wild She-Hulk finale, I've been hoping to see Jennifer Walters return in an upcoming Marvel movie or show. In a recent interview with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con, Maslany was asked if she's sick of nerds asking about her She-Hulk future. She responded:

I’m curious, too. I just wish I had anything to say about it. I just really don’t.

Marvel is known for its tight security, especially related to the MCU's scripts. Plenty of actors have maintained they're in the dark regarding Kevin Feige's plan for the future, including Maslany. Let's just hope that we see She-Hulk return to the shared universe one day.

She-Hulk got some backlash upon its release, seemingly thanks to its unique tone and contained, legal-focused story. And while fans were psyched Daredevil suited back up, others didn't want to see any more of Maslany's new character.

I personally loved the show and some fans thought She-Hulk was the best MCU show at the time, there's been no indication about when we might see the title character again in the shared universe. During the same interview, Maslany was asked about which Marvel character she'd like to interact with if/when she returns. She responded resoundingly, offering:

Baby Groot… You gotta, with the height discrepancy. Just milk that visual joke for as long as it lasts.

I mean, who doesn't want more of Baby Groot? While Vin Diesel's character has grown up since the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we have been treated to some more content from the little guy. Namely the I Am Groot shorts, which are available to stream on Disney+.

Aside from wanting to share the screen with the pint-sized Guardian, it sounds like Tatiana Maslany wants a Baby Groot/She-Hulk crossover merely because of their size difference. Jessica grows larger when she's transformed into her green alter ego, while the baby version of Groot stands at just ten inches tall. It would be hilarious to see these two interact on the screen, and balance each other out. It's like they're ying and yang!

Baby Groot only appeared in Guardians 2 and his shorts, as we got teenage Groot in Avengers: Infinity War and a bulked up bro version in Guardians 3. But the younger version of the cosmic hero continues to be wildly popular years later.

Both She-Hulk and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are streaming now on Disney+. Fans are wondering who might have a surprise cameo in Avengers: Doomsday when it hits theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list.