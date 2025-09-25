Channing Tatum Opened Up About How Avengers: Doomsday Is Filming, And What The Actors Were Told Is Wild

Though fans of Marvel movies have been treated to three big-screen spectacles that were released earlier on the 2025 movie schedule, when the end of next year rolls around we’ll really be in for something special. That’s when the 2026 movies will deliver Avengers: Doomsday to theaters, and give us our first major superhero team-up movie since Endgame broke records in 2019. With the upcoming blockbuster now filming, however, it means that the Marvel secrecy machine is working overtime again, and Channing Tatum just opened up about how wild the filming process has been.

What Did Channing Tatum Say About How Avengers: Doomsday Is Filming And What The Actors Know?

At this point, you don’t even really have to pay full attention to Hollywood to know that when upcoming Marvel movies are being filmed, many of the people involved don’t fully know what’s going on, with whom and for how long. It was just a few months ago that the Thunderbolts* cast admitted to “sussing each other out” because they couldn’t tell their fellow stars whether or not they’d even been on the Avengers: Doomsday set yet.

As we all know after the marathon cast reveal for Doomsday, Channing Tatum is reprising his role as Remy LeBeau/Gambit for the film, and during a recent chat with HIM star Marlon Wayans for Interview Magazine, the erstwhile Magic Mike star revealed during a quick exchange how little the cast knows as they work on the film:

TATUM: I’m in London, man. I’m on Avengers [Doomsday]. We’ll have another side conversation about this movie. …

WAYANS: And I’m going to let you. When you coming back?

TATUM: That’s what’s funny about this movie—no one knows.

Say what?! Can you imagine going on location to film a movie and not being told when you’ll be able to go home, especially as someone who had to cross an ocean and go to another continent to get to said filming location? Tatum has no idea how long he’s going to be required on set, and that might be true for most of the actors who are in London with him. What in the Marvel multiverse is going on here!

I wouldn’t be surprised if The Russo Brothers (who’ve returned to direct their “radical” vision for this film, along with 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars) are also keeping things like who’s filming together on certain days secret, while the ending of the movie is almost certainly hidden from most of the cast…hell, they might not even fully know what scenes they’re filming until the night before!

This is just one of many potential headaches that the cast has to deal with when they decide to sign on for any project that comes from this comic book universe. Along with just being mindful of all the things they do know and can’t talk about, stars like Sebastian Stan have previously opened up about being lost while filming, because most of them don’t get to read the full script. Luckily, though, Tatum is down for this “wild” process, and we’ll get to see how Gambit gets involved in taking down Doctor Doom before too much longer.