I’ve Always Wondered How Much James Gunn Makes From Baby Groot Sales, But I Wasn’t Expecting This Honest Answer

James Gunn is one of the best superhero movie directors in the business, so much so he was tapped to spearhead DC Studios and its now-acclaimed Superman film , which released this year on the 2025 movie schedule. To that point, confirmed a sequel is already confirmed. But those who've followed Gunn for some time know he first rose to superstar status with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Arguably his most beloved character is from the Guardians trilogy, and I was shocked to find out how much money Gunn actually makes off Baby Groot-related sales.

What do people love more than their favorite character? A miniature version. This isn’t uncommon with beloved characters. Yoda has always been a Star Wars fan favorite, but people absolutely lost their minds with the introduction of Grogu in The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda merchandise were flying off the shelves, and was even the top-selling toy in 2019.

The same effect happened with Baby Groot when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released, and I’ve always wondered how much James Gunn makes in Baby Groot merch sales. The Avengers: Endgame producer recently shared the number on The Howard Stern Show, and I wasn’t expecting this answer.

We created the character of Baby Groot, you know, I drew that character. I don’t make any of that money in the same way that comic-book artists don't.

Consider me shocked that James Gunn sees absolutely no merchandising checks due to Baby Groot, especially since he’s technically an original character adapted by Gunn. While Baby Groot does have a Marvel comics counterpart, the Suicide Squad director put in a lot of original details to make the character his own, including some of his own dance movements. He even revealed that Baby Groot is not Groot reincarnate, but rather more like a "Jr." who forms his own memories and experiences.

However, the Peacemaker creator wants to assure you that he is doing just fine without any of that figurine money and is well covered by his Marvel paychecks:

I’m incredibly well paid. Guardians 2 and 3, especially Guardians 3. I’m incredibly well paid up front and on the back end. I make back-end dollars, too. I just don't make money off merchandising.

This part doesn’t surprise me. Guardians of the Galaxy became an instant top 3 Marvel movie upon its release in 2014, thanks to its characters, which were unlike any other MCU superheroes at the time, and its killer ‘70s soundtrack. Also, to be honest, I think the creation of Baby Groot alone could have secured Gunn Vol. 3, based on fans’ reactions.

Merchandising is a complicated beast when it comes to payouts. It’s not like the voice actor is getting residuals for their likeness being used to make figurines or plushies. Although, I have to wonder if Vin Diesel sees any money for the use of his iconic “I am Groot.”

A person could certainly argue that actors and other creatives deserve a bigger piece of the pie when it comes to merchandise. However, I'm also fully aware of the copyright and trademark hurdles that also come into play.

Ultimately, I guess it money doesn't really matter to Gunn if the Groot merch money trickles out, and I have to assume it is without another Guardians movie on the way. It’s (supposedly) the end of the line for our favorite rag-tag group of reluctant space heroes and their adorable talking tree sidekick. However, Marvel has a habit of reviving long-lost characters, and I’d be willing to bet all that Baby Groot revenue that Gunn returns to these characters, either with a side project or another feature film.

Even though the Guardians remain unconfirmed for any upcoming Marvel projects, you can still rewatch all their epic extraterrestrial adventures on Disney+.