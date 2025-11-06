‘I Don’t Claim That’: Madelaine Petsch Responds To KJ Apa’s Claims The Riverdale Cast Hooked Up With Each Other
Did the Riverdale cast hook up?
Riverdale was one of the best teen dramas thanks to its talented cast and the wild storylines. But after its star KJ Apa got honest about the hookups that happen on teen dramas, it can make you wonder if the onscreen chemistry of the cast of Riverdale was also a romantic one in real life. Well, now his Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch has shared her thoughts on that take, saying, “I don’t claim that.”
In his interview with EW, KJ Apa said that while he never dated anyone on the teen drama, he was blunt about how real TV co-stars “have sex” with each other. It originally seemed like he was speaking in general about TV actors. However, when pressed further if the same happened in Vancouver, where the CW show was filmed, Apa said, “You sort of just have sex with them” and that “it’s just part of the deal.”
When Madelaine Petsch, who played Cheryl Blossom, spoke on an episode of Call Her Daddy, she seemed to have her own perspective on Apa’s claims. In her direct words, “I don’t claim that:”
I can understand the Sightless actor’s clear shock and frustration. Not everyone’s experiences on Riverdale were the same. While she can’t speak for all of the other actors, she made it very clear that she did not touch “a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole.”
We may not know for sure if the Riverdale cast hooked up with each other, but it wouldn’t be the first time co-stars have dated in real life. There were a couple of real-life pairings from the cast of The OC: Mischa Barton revealed she dated her on-screen love interest, Ben McKenzie, and Rachel Bilson dated Adam Brody.
Madelaine Petsch, on the other hand, continued to say she would prefer to separate fiction from reality, and you can thank former co-star Cole Sprouse for that advice:
It’s really funny that Cole Sprouse would say that, considering he dated Lili Reinhart, who played his on-screen love interest, Betty, from 2018 to 2020. So, apparently, he didn’t follow his own advice.
The only other public relationship that came from the Riverdale cast was Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who dated in 2018 but broke up a year later. So while some relationships occurred from the Riverdale cast, we can’t confirm or deny if others were hooking up. However, when it comes to Madelaine Petsch, she made it clear that she was never romantically involved with anyone in that cast.
Now, if you'd like to go back and watch the wild show that was Riverdale, you can do so with a Netflix subscription. Meanwhile, the cast are thriving and releasing their own projects these days, with Petsch's latest rom-com, Maintenance Required, being available with a Prime Video subscription.
