Lewis Pullman Was Asked If He's Wrapped On Avengers: Doomsday, And I Can't Get Over His Response

The Marvel multiverse is a strange and wondrous place, and there are millions of fans who enjoy visiting those worlds every time an upcoming Marvel movie is finally released. Luckily for us, many of our most beloved stars have also been willing to take the wild ride involved when signing on for one of the famed comic book films, but now that Avengers: Doomsday star Lewis Pullman has been asked about filming that secretive movie, I can’t quite get past his answer.

What Did Lewis Pullman Say When Asked If He’s Done Filming Avengers: Doomsday?

Though there will certainly be many mysteries to behold when Avengers: Doomsday opens as part of the 2026 movies, that won’t include (for the most part…as far as we know) the members of the main cast. The incredibly slow-rolling cast announcement video gave us many famous names we can expect to see on screen in the new film, including that of 2025 movie schedule star Lewis Pullman of Thunderbolts*.

He’ll reprise his character of Bob/Sentry/almost-more-terrifying-Void, and was asked recently by On the Red Carpet whether or not he’s done filming. His answer makes a lot of Marvel sense, but is still hard for me to wrap my head around:

As far as I know, unless I get another call. [Shrugs.] Who knows how it all goes. I'm just along for the ride.

This? This, my friends, is one of the reasons that so many of the actors who star in these movies make massive moolah. Can you imagine signing on for any job that requires so much secrecy that your employers can’t even tell you when you’re 100% done working? As long as you aren’t a secret agent or a first responder who’s on call, I’m gonna go ahead and guess that your answer is a firm “no,” and thank goodness for that. I’m stressed just thinking about believing I’m done with work but actually not officially knowing whether or not I’m done with work.

Pullman, who’s been working with dad Bill Pullman on the long-awaited Spaceballs 2 while getting a lot of support on his superhero work from Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, continued:

Yeah, I'm by the phone. I'm by the phone, ready for the call.

Look, I’m pretty sure most of us would be willing to risk not totally knowing our schedule if it meant the chance to live what must be a true childhood dream for many folks and put on a superhero/supervillain costume for a few weeks and play make believe on one of the biggest playing fields imaginable. And yet, there has to be an added level of stress involved with all the secrecy, right? Not long ago, Sebastian Stan (who’s also in Doomsday) said he was lost while filming Avengers: Endgame because he and many of the stars hadn’t even read the full script!

Channing Tatum, who’ll be in Doomsday as Gambit after making a wild cameo in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, admitted not long ago that he’s pretty much in the same boat, as he was filming when he opened up about the process but said he hadn’t (at the time) even be told when he’d be done with his on-set duties. So, dude was just…there. I can’t even imagine what impact that had on how he prepared for work every day. Did he only see the parts of the script he was set to film the night before? Was he aware of who he’d be filming with before actually getting on set and seeing them?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This puts Pullman and probably many of his co-stars in sorta the same category as the rest of us; waiting patiently for the film’s release to see exactly what it entails. And, that is a bit poetic for fans who are dying to know everything about the new movie.