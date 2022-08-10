'Harley Quinn' Showrunners Talk Season 3, Release The Ayer Cut, Live-Action Poison Ivy And More

'Harley Quinn' showrunners reveal a #ReleaseTheAyerCut Easter egg in Season 3 and more in our exclusive interview.

The showrunners of DC’s “Harley Quinn," Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, discuss Season 3 of their show in this interview with CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. They reveal a #ReleaseTheAyerCut Easter egg, how they almost used Zack Snyder, the secret to nailing a live-action Harlivy and so much more. 

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro 00:28 - Harlivy’s ‘Eat, Bang, Kill’ Tour Originally Had Even More Shenanigans
  • 01:17 - The Key to Nailing a Live-Action Poison Ivy For Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn
  • 02:50 - How ‘Harley Quinn’ Brought the Best Version of Poison Ivy to Life
  • 04:25 - ‘Harley Quinn’ Showrunners Talk Codpiece and the Show’s Massive Catalogue of Villains
  • 05:12 - How The Court of Owls Episode Surprised ‘Harley Quinn’ Showrunners
  • 06:42 - The #ReleaseTheAyerCut Easter egg in Harley Quinn Season 3
  • 08:00 - How ‘Harley Quinn’ Almost Used Zack Snyder as a Character, But Ultimately Decided on James Gunn
  • 09:25 - Just Praise for Alan Tudyk (Clayface) and Lake Bell (Poison Ivy)
  • 10:15 - ‘Harley Quinn’ Showrunners Tease A Game-Changing Finale That Sets Up Season 4
