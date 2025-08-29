There Are So Many Thursday Murder Club Books, So Will There Be More Movies? Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan And More Weigh In
Is this the start of Netflix's newest franchise?
Since becoming a major player in Hollywood developing originals, Netflix has extended into all aspects of the modern film industry, and that obviously includes developing franchises. Between titles like Enola Holmes, The Kissing Booth, To All The Boys, Extraction, The Old Guard, and more, many sequel swings have been taken in the last decade. Is it possible that The Thursday Murder Club will be the next popular movie to go that route?
The new feature, which is now available to stream for those with a Netflix subscription, features a talented cast, has gotten a warm reception from critics, and has fertile source material – as the original novel by author Richard Osman was followed by three sequel books. All of that obviously paves a road forward, but another key aspect in the mix is that the talent behind the film is excited to do more. In a piece by Entertainment Weekly, director Chris Columbus and stars of Thursday Murder Club share excitement about potentially making more movies – with Columbus noting that he has some exciting personal history when it comes to adapting multiple stories in a literary series:
In the new Netflix movie, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie play a collection of elderly professionals who are able to pool their individual skills to try and solve a murder case. The book on which its based, which became a best-seller after it was released in late 2020, spawned annual sequels for three straight years: The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed, and The Last Devil To Die.
For Mirren, who plays retired spy Elizabeth Best, the joy of making a follow-up wouldn't just be returning to the character or telling another exciting story, but being back together with who co-stars, who were apparently quite supportive during the making of the film:
Making a sequel to The Midnight Murder Club wouldn't be a difficult choice for Pierce Brosnan either. He's obviously had plenty of his own experience in movie franchises, so why not continue to play former union leader Ron Ritchie? The ex-007 told EW:
Celia Imire, who plays Joyce Meadowcroft in the 2025 Netflix movie, had a more superstitious take on the question, and seemingly doesn't want to jinx the opportunity to make a sequel. That being said, she couldn't come up with a reason why she would say no to adapting The Man Who Died Twice or any of the other books:
Also featuring the great talents of Ben Kingsley, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis and Richard E. Grant, The Thursday Murder Club is now streaming, and while its future as a franchise starter is unclear for now, it's good to know that so much of the principal talent would be excited to be involved in a sequel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.