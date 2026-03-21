The Hope Valley: 1874 Leads Told Hallmark They Could Ride Horses. One Of Them Definitely Could Not
Horseback riding is not for the faint of heart.
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The history of Hollywood is littered with stars telling producers and directors they can ride a horse. Mark Ruffalo famously told a story about lying to Ang Lee about his horseback riding skills, leading to the horse fleeing set with him holding on for dear life. Taylor Sheridan’s shows avoid this narrative entirely by sending his casts to Cowboy Camp. For the cast of Hallmark+’s upcoming new series Hope Valley: 1874, horse riding was very much going to be a part of the narrative. Turns out, there were some very optimistic stars amongst the cast of the When Calls The Heart spinoff.
In fact, when I spoke with 1874’s lead Benjamin Ayres, he admitted he may have skirted around the saddle a bit when it came to his horse-riding abilities. Sticking to his spurs landed him the gig, but when it came to showing up on the Langley, BC set, he did find out two truths: 1. Riding on a horse under normal circumstances can be OK for novices but 2. Riding a horse in “torrential downpour” is a different beast altogether.
When I spoke with the cast, including Ayres and fellow lead Bethany Joy Lenz, it was a grey day. There was mud, there was light drizzling, and while everyone was in good spirits, it was also very clear the elements had a huge impact on the look and feel of Hope Valley: 1874. For the lead star though, this led to some intense moments on set. He’s still getting used to being on the horses 24/7:Article continues below
If Hope Valley: 1874 makes it as long as its sister series has, by the end of the show, riding horses should be old hat for Mr. Ayres. Right now though, he’s really, really acting. The good news? Hope Valley: 1874’s crew also doubles as the crew for the network’s long-running show When Calls The Heart, so there are plenty of people on set who are quite comfortable with the horses. And the horses themselves have been doing this for a while.
I asked a few others, Lachlan Quarmby about riding, and he told me his horse is so much more seasoned than him, and joked he's honestly jealous of “his IMDB credits.” Only one cast member was super comfortable with the horses when she came in: Bethany Joy Lenz.
Turns Out, Bethany Joy Lenz Is A Pro At Riding Horses
I spoke with Ms. Lenz later in the day during my time on the Hope Valley: 1874 set, which means at that point I’d spoken to several resourceful cast members who’d mentioned they’d learned how to ride a horse for the new WCTH spinoff. In contrast, Ms. Lenz has been around horses most of her life, and when I told her the other cast members had less experience, she told a funny story about how she had tried to tell the creative team she knew how to ride.
Hope Valley: 1874 hits the 2026 TV schedule this weekend, with the first episode hitting for those with a Hallmark+ subscription on Saturday, March 21st and subsequent episodes hitting on Thursdays. Stop horsing around, and tune in.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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