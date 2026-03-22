The Madison’s Patrick J. Adams Had A Funny Response When Asked About His Superhero Past On A DC Show

If you’re familiar with Patrick J. Adams, then chances are you know him best from playing Mike Ross on Suits. Perhaps some of you reading this may have only recently learned about him from watching Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison within the last week. But how many remember when he played a superhero on the DC TV series Legends of Tomorrow? Adams had a funny response when he was asked about this while talking about the new Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series.

The actor’s short stint as Hourman, leader of the Justice Society of America, in two 2016 episodes of Legends of Tomorrow was brought up by CBR while he was being interviewed alongside Elle Chapman and Amiah Miller, two other series regulars on The Madison. Adams was specifically asked if he was done playing superheroes, and when both actresses were surprised to learn about his previous experience in the genre, he jokingly requested:

Please don’t tell them.

Of all the reasons Patrick J. Adams could end up leaving The Madison, which has already been renewed for a second season, I think we can safely keep ‘the writers and producers discovered he was on Legends of Tomorrow’ off the list. Also, to be fair, he wasn’t given a whole lot to do as Hourman, and it happened at the height of his Suits fame (he’d leave the show two years later), so I don’t blame Chapman and Miller for not knowing about this portion of his resume. Adams then continued:

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It was my first foray into superhero land. Hopefully not my last, but judging by how long I was on that show, maybe.

Patrick J. Adams’ Hourman, real name Rex Tyler, first appeared in the Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 finale when he crashed a future version of the Waverider in front of the team in 2016, then warned them not to get back on their present day ship. Then in Season 2’s second episode, it was revealed that this version of Rex suddenly faded from existence in front of him, and the Rex they met later when the traveled to 1942 was a younger version who’d never met the Legends. After the Legends and Justice Society teamed up, Rex was later killed by Reverse-Flash. He was never even shown using Miraclo, which gives him superhuman strength, durability, stamina and agility for an hour at a time.

With so many upcoming DC TV shows and upcoming Marvel TV shows, not to mention movies, I wouldn’t be surprised if there comes a day when Patrick J. Adams is potentially looked at to play a different superhero role. Or maybe he could play a villain next time around. But for now, you can see him playing Russell McIntosh on The Madison, with the entirety of Season 1 being available to streaming on Paramount+.