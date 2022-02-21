How New Amsterdam Will Deal With Reynolds' Betrayal And The Difficult 'Realities' Of Max's Return
Reynolds betrayed his friends and colleagues on New Amsterdam, and actor Tyler Labine weighed in on what that means for Season 4 and Max's return.
The arrival of Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam Season 4 as Max’s replacement meant that the rest of the doctors had to band together to try and resist against all of her changes, but the resistance is no more thanks to the betrayal by Dr. Reynolds. He had a valid reason and the best of intentions for telling Veronica about the other doctors’ illicit activities, but there were serious repercussions for pretty much everybody else, and Max’s return to save the hospital might not be enough. Tyler Labine, who plays Iggy, spoke with CinemaBlend about Reynolds’ betrayal and Max’s return.
Although Bloom was dealt the most serious blow when Fuentes fired her, Iggy has been demoted from his position as the head of Psychiatry, and not all the long after losing Gladys to Fuentes’ layoffs. When I spoke with Tyler Labine about what’s up next on New Amsterdam, he shared how his character is dealing with his demotion and how it came about:
Reynolds’ goal may have been to prevent the doctors from performing a dangerous procedure without the resources they’d need if something went wrong, but the effects of his betrayal extend far beyond the secret morgue surgery. Fuentes fired Bloom after she’d made the decision that she needed to stay, blackmailed Wilder after she tried to resign on principle, and of course demoted Iggy.
With Max no longer employed at the hospital and Helen no longer even in North America, there seems to be little reason to hope for Fuentes to go down. According to Tyler Labine, Iggy is at least dealing with his demotion well enough. The actor went on to elaborate on whether or not it made a difference to Iggy that Reynolds had flipped with the best of intentions, rather than for any selfish reason:
Of course, Iggy arguably lost less than the others, as he does still have his job in his longtime department (which is more than Bloom can say) and wasn’t forced into remaining at the hospital like Wilder. Still, he goes pretty far back with Reynolds, so it’s no surprise that he feels hurt. Does his curiosity mean that he could be faster to forgive Reynolds than the others, or is Reynolds still going to be on the outs with everybody after basically destroying the resistance?
Only time will tell on that front, but at least the doctors have a ringer on their side now that Max is back. Although the death of Vijay was a tragic reason for him to return to New York, it gave Max and Helen a close look at the dismal version of New Amsterdam run by Fuentes, and Helen encouraged him to stay and do his best to help get rid of Fuentes. While this is certainly a noble goal, Max already faced some frostiness from the people he left behind when it came to the state of the hospital. Tyler Labine shared how Iggy is feeling about Max’s returning to try and save the day:
Max and Helen truly embraced their new relationship and took a leap of faith by moving to London together, and their friends in New York were as happy for them as they could be, considering that they were being left with Fuentes. Max couldn’t be expected to just not pursue his own happiness with the woman that he loves, so he’s not the bad guy in the situation. But he may not get the warmest of welcomes once it becomes clear that he’s sticking around. Labine continued:
As much as it’s fun to imagine Max walking down the halls of New Amsterdam and yelling “ASSEMBLE!” to all the doctors, it sounds like he is in for an uphill battle on multiple fronts now that he’s back in New York and away from Helen. (Stars Ryan Eggold and Tyler Labine already shared how Season 4 will continue to use Freema Agyeman despite Helen’s status across the pond.)
Now that the 2022 Olympics have finished, New Amsterdam will be back with a new episode, directed by Ryan Eggold, on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The bad news is that this episode will be the last before the show goes on a break until April, with new miniseries The Thing About Pam taking over the Tuesday night time slot starting in March in the 2022 TV schedule.
