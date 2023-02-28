How Quantum Leap’s Original Co-Creator And Director Was Influenced By The Bear And Jon Favreau's Chef For Season 1’s ‘Family Style’
Deborah Pratt broke it down for everyone.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap Season 1 episode "Family Style." Read at your own risk!
One could say that Dr. Ben Song's latest leap in Quantum Leap was out of the frying pan and into the fire, especially given the restaurant setting of "Family Style." Ben found himself in the body of the daughter of a restaurant worker, whose family's Indian restaurant was struggling to stay afloat after the death of her father. The hour had all the makings of a great episode that both fans and foodies would enjoy, and that's thanks in part to how executive producer and director Deborah Pratt pulled from The Bear and Jon Favreau's Chef for inspiration.
Deborah Pratt was a co-creator of the original Quantum Leap and is currently an executive producer of the revival. She also directed the latest episode, "Family Style," and was kind enough to break down the episode for CinemaBlend in an interview. Pratt spoke about filming the the kitchen scenes, and how she had the team working to create shots that were similar to some of the most iconic scripted cooking shows and films out there:
The Bear and Chef are two of the top options when it comes to making an episode involving food. It's cool that a series like Quantum Leap can pull from memorable works that have nothing to do with science fiction, and utilize that inspiration to bring a more authentic feeling to its weekly adventures.
Indian food played a large part in the Quantum Leap episode, but there was a lot to get through. The episode also touched on Ben's past trauma from his mom's passing. Plus, Ian was confronted by the team for being a possible traitor, and viewers witnessed some problems that immigrants face when coming to a new country. Deborah Pratt spoke about how it all fit together to make a great episode of the NBC series:
In the end, Ben was able to pull it all together and move on to his next leap. Viewers saw Ben transported to a naval warship, where he'll come in contact with a person with a very personal tie to his actual life. The Rookie and Arrowverse alum Brandon Routh will join the series to play Addison's father. It's a big jump from Indian food to war games in the Navy, but if any series can pull it off, it's Quantum Leap. Personally, I'm curious if this next adventure will bring us any closer to understanding why Ben leapt and how it relates to an imminent threat involving Addison.
Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Those behind on the season can always catch up with a Peacock Premium subscription. Based on all we've learned so far, they may want to before we get to the season finale.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.