The Bear: 5 Reasons To Give The FX Series A Try (Especially If You Like Intense Dramedies)

When it comes to some of the best dramedies out there on television to watch, there are a few that really stand out to me among the others, but one that more people need to talk about now is the FX on Hulu original series, The Bear. At first glance, if you don’t know the premise, you’d think we’d be following the story of a bear, but that is not the case.

Instead, we follow a young chef, who once worked in a fine dining establishment, but now returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop after his brother commits suicide.

From the intense tale to the beautiful looking food to the acting performances, The Bear really has it all to become one of the most intense dramedies out there, and honestly, to me, one of the best streaming shows around right now. If you haven’t seen the show yet, you seriously need to go check it out - and here are five reasons why.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White Gives A Compelling Performance

I don’t know if it’s just me, but when I was younger, I never really saw Jeremy Allen White as a lead actor. I don’t mean that in a bad way - the man can act really well, but I was very used to seeing him as a side character on many TV shows, such as his part in the Shameless cast, or the Amazon Prime original, Homecoming. Both shows had him as part of the main cast, but neither made him the star of the show.

However, The Bear changed that for me, because it made me realize White is fantastic in a leading role.

While there’s been the joke that White can’t leave Chicago since one of his most famous roles ( Lip from Shameless ) also lived in Chicago, he plays this part so well, from start to finish. He has the accent down, the restaurant lingo, everything he could possibly need. But, what really gets it for me is that you really believe that he is Carmy, the main character.

Carmy is going through a tough time in life, and trying to rebuild this sandwich shop from the ground up is making it even harder, but Jeremy Allen White gives such a compelling performance that you can’t help but feel bad for him and want him to succeed, even through all his dark moments. Truly, a great performance - and one that deserves more recognition.

(Image credit: Hulu)

It’s An Accurate Portrayal Of What It’s Like To Work In A Restaurant Kitchen

Let me tell you - this show is stressful. In a good way.

I have seen so many movies and TV shows about restaurants. Chef is one of my favorite movies , and I grew up loving Ratatouille , but nothing quite gets the restaurant experience right like The Bear. This show is so accurate, it hurts.

I’ve been in the kitchen of a restaurant like this during peak eating hours many times, and The Bear is the perfect view of what it’s like during those moments of absolute chaos. The yelling, the cutting, the meal-planning, the stress, the burns, and everything else that rolls along with being a chef. It’s intense, heavy, and you feel as if you’re thrown right into the swing of things - which makes for great television.

Like, seriously. I felt as if I was a chef trying to get orders in and make sure everything was organized but everything was falling apart all at once - and that’s when you know the creator of a show has done their job right, when you feel as if you’re the main character. It’s fantastic.

(Image credit: Hulu)

It Shows The Personal And Professional Struggles Of Trying To Rebuild A Restaurant From The Ground-Up

Carmy is something else, man. I feel for him on a whole new level.

Without getting into spoilers on what’s happened to this man, The Bear really takes not only a professional view at what it’s like to rebuild a restaurant from the ground up, but the personal toll it takes on someone’s mind. Chefs work very long hours - and this is shown in the opening shot of the show when Carmy is literally waking up on the counter of his shop, because he had worked so long the night before.

He is trying his hardest to turn this place into a good eating establishment but he keeps running into problems in every direction, and not only that, but his mental state isn’t in a good place either. The Bear really examines what it means to be happy in the job that you’re working, as well as how you can improve on something that other people don’t see as being broken.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Stark Difference Between How A Fine Dining Restaurant Is Run Compared To A Sandwich Shop Is Fascinating

I mean, obviously, there are differences. You don’t need to watch The Bear to learn that. One’s a mom and pop shop and the other serves caviar and sushi.

However, I really like how The Bear looks at both of them and analyzes the strengths and weaknesses that both bring to the table. Obviously, one might bring in more money, but it also could be more stressful. At another, you might have more creative leniency, but you have bills to pay and it’s harder to get by. The difference in how both kinds of eating establishments work amazes me.

I also really like how Carmy, throughout the show, tries to bring over the lingo from his time working in a fine dining restaurant, like telling everyone who works at the shop to say “yes, chef” as a sign of respect, or teaching them the proper ways to cook - it’s like a combining of worlds.

(Image credit: Hulu)

It Made Me Want To Be A Better Cook - Not Only For Myself But For Others

I love to cook. It’s genuinely what made me want to watch this in the first place. I’ve watched all of Gordon Ramsay’s Fox shows , I’ve seen so many cooking channels on YouTube, I’ve literally streamed hundreds of hours of the best baking shows out there - and all of them have made me want to be a better cook.

The Bear only adds to that with its fast-paced shots of delicious food. I mean, just the opening of Episode 4, featuring a delectable chocolate cake being made from scratch, made me want to get off my ass and go to the grocery store so I could make a cake. The show makes you hungry - which in turn, makes you want to cook and try new things. And, not only that, but it makes me want to make things for others like they do in the shop. There’s something so beautiful about someone smiling from your food, and that happens multiple times in The Bear - and dang it, I want to get that, too.

The Bear was a fantastic addition to the 2022 TV premiere schedule , and honestly, if this ends up getting a Season 2 somehow, I would not complain. For those who want a new dramedy, be sure to check this out - and be prepared to want to stuff your face after. Now, where is my KitchenAid?

Stream The Bear on Hulu (opens in new tab).