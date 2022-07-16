How Reese Witherspoon Brought Female Inclusion Behind The Scenes Of Where The Crawdads Sing
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Hello Sunshine beams again!
Over the past decade, Reese Witherspoon has transitioned from being solely an actress to a building larger producer role in her own Hello Sunshine company. As a producer, the Legally Blonde actress isn’t only working more behind the scenes, she’s been ushering in more inclusion of female perspectives with her projects like Gone Girl, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. On the subject of her latest film, Where The Crawdads Sing, its leads gushed about Witherspoon's involvement on the project and what it brought to their experience on the movie.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is a 24-year-old actress who plays Kya in the film and has recently begun to make a name for herself with her performances in Normal People, Fresh and Under the Banner of Heaven. While speaking to CinemaBlend about Reese Witherspoon, the actress shared what the producer brought to the thriller. In her words:
Reese Witherspoon has made it somewhat of a mission of hers to employ more women in film with Hello Sunshine, and that doesn’t just go for the actresses in front of the camera. Where The Crawdads Sing, the movie adapted from Delia Owens’ bestselling book, not only involved the author, but it also features an adapted screenplay by Lucy Alibar and direction by Olivia Newman, who spoke with our ReelBlend podcast about the making of the film.
Additionally, it has a female cinematographer in Polly Morgan, production design by Sue Chan, art direction by Kirby Feagan and all sorts of behind-the-scenes women within its production. It's a break from the norm, especially on a high-profile project like this one. Taylor John Smith, who plays Kya’s first love Tate, shared his own experience on Where The Crawdads Sing with Reese Witherspoon:
The 2022 movie release is already turning heads too ahead of its opening weekend with an impressive $2.3 million in Thursday night showtimes. This is ahead of an estimated $16 million debut weekend, per Box Office Pro, which forecasts the new release will perform behind bigger releases Thor: Love and Thunder and Minions: Rise of Gru.
Although the reviews overall are mixed on Where The Crawdads Sing, audiences so far are connecting with the film, with its Rotten Tomatoes audience score at 93% against the critics 35%. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Taylor Swift wrote an original song for the movie after falling in love with the popular novel. Where The Crawdads Sing is playing in theaters now.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.