Where The Crawdads Sing Director Shares How Involved Delia Owens Is In The Adaptation
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Plus, the author's reaction to the adaptation.
With over 12 million copies of the book Where The Crawdads Sing sold since its 2018 release, it’s fair to say of a lot of people are anticipating the movie adaptation heading to theaters this summer. Reese Witherspoon’s award-winning production company Hello Sunshine and Sony are behind the project, with Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones leading and new filmmaker Olivia Newman taking the helm. But is author Delia Owens involved with the adaptation?
As it turns out, Delia Owens was vital to the production of the upcoming 2022 movie. When CinemaBlend joined a select few journalists at Sony Pictures in Los Angeles to speak about the film with Olivia Newman, the director shared how the Where The Crawdads Sing author was involved in the making of the movie. In her words:
Whereas some authors of famous books either step back from movie adaptations or are simply not alive at the time their work is given the film treatment, Delia Owens was very much an important presense on the film. Newman involved the bestselling author and zoologist in the script, casting and production of the film. The director and author also had extensive conversation about the specifics of the film as well. When asked if Owens has seen the Where The Crawdads Sing movie, Newman said this:
There’s nothing quite like the stamp of approval for the author of a book being adapted into a movie, and it sounds like Olivia Newman has one from Delia Owens for Where The Crawdads Sing. The thriller is about a young woman named Kya (Edgar-Jones) who grows up in the North Carolina marsh and becomes the lead suspect of the murder of a former boyfriend. You can check out the latest Where The Crawdads Sing trailer below:
When speaking to CinemaBlend, Olivia Newman also shared the story behind Taylor Swift’s upcoming original song for the movie, “Carolina.” Like so many, Swift was a fan of the book, and asked if she could pen a song for the movie before the flick had even begun filming. You can prominently hear the new song in the trailer too. Reese Witherspoon’s love for Where The Crawdads Sing, which she previously featured in her book club, was also a major component of the book being adapted.
Along with Daisy Edgar-Jones leading the film, Taylor John Smith will play Tate Walker, Harris Dickinson plays Chase Andrews, Michael Hyatt plays Mabel, Sterling Macer Jr. plays Jumpin, and David Strathairn plays Tom Milton. Where The Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 15.
