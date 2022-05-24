How The Masked Singer Put Cheyenne Jackson In An Awkward Position With Season 7 Guest Panelist And Call Me Kat Co-Star

The Masked Singer Season 7 is finished on Fox, but if you happen to stream it with a Hulu subscription anytime soon, you’ll see another Fox star made it all the way to the finals. Actor Cheyenne Jackson managed to sing his way to the finale as The Prince, and while he made it look easy in his episodes, there were some complications that he experienced along the way. For example, Jackson had to pull the wool over the eyes of fellow Call Me Kat co-star Leslie Jordan for a chunk of the season.

Leslie Jordan served as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer Season 7, and inspiration apparently struck for the perfect candidate for the show after his duties concluded. Cheyenne Jackson told CinemaBlend about how he arranged his Call Me Kat schedule to do The Masked Singer and how he had to hide the truth from Leslie Jordan throughout the process:

Luckily it was on the same network, so they were like, ‘Yes, we’ll work with you.’ Mayim knew and a couple of producers, but yeah, it was a big secret. I remember Leslie Jordan was also a guest judge this year on Masked Singer. He came into work one day, and he came up to me and was like, ‘Cheyenne, you should totally do Masked Singer. They would love you there!’ I was like [hides face] like I wanted to yell that I’m doing it but I had to keep it a secret.

Cheyenne Jackson wanted to tell his Call Me Kat co-star about how he was The Prince on The Masked Singer, but of course, he had to keep things under wraps as best he could. That meant Leslie Jordan had to stay in the dark in order to maintain the show’s legendary secrecy that even Dog The Bounty Hunter couldn’t unravel.

The good news is that Leslie Jordan eventually did find out that Cheyenne Jackson was one of the eliminated contestants on The Masked Singer. The bad news is that it wasn’t because he figured it out on his own, as Jackson explained how he let his co-star in on the secret and why Jordan didn’t figure things out sooner:

I told him right before it aired. I was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, I wanted to tell you this the whole time, but,’ he was like, ‘I’m gonna kill you!’ He didn’t know! They didn’t have him judge my group, so he never heard me sing. I don’t know if he watched my episodes, but yeah, it was fun to keep that secret.

Cheyenne Jackson had a chance to win The Masked Singer but ultimately fell short of fellow competitors Hayley Orrantia and winner Teyana Taylor. Fans had all sorts of thoughts about who deserved to win, and there were even some who thought Jackson might win it all despite his third-place finish. Clearly, Leslie Jordan had an inkling his Call Me Kat co-star would go far, even if he didn’t know he was participating.