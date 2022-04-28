Why The Masked Singer's Prince Could Be Season 7's New Frontrunner To Win It All After Latest Performances

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 7 episode “The Mask Of Least Resistance.” Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 7 has eliminated a lot of contestants already this year , though outside of a few notable eliminations like the NFL’s Jordan Mailata and the crushing elimination of Jennifer Holiday , most were deserved. It’s going to take a special talent to topple the Ringmaster, and I believe we’ve finally found a worthy contestant who can pull it off. The Prince has had some awesome performances as of late, and I’m thinking he has a real shot at becoming the new frontrunner who might win it all.

I had a feeling when Prince easily handled Ricky Martin’s “La Copa de la Vida” that he had something special to bring to The Masked Singer. The latest performance solidified that when he breezed through a rendition of “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith, which is not an easy song to sing. It’s one thing to knock a song out of the park, but quite another to masterfully perform a song with that many sustained high notes.

At the very least, it feels clear to me that Prince is someone with an accomplished singing background. Whether that’s true or not, I think he has what it takes to give Ringmaster, who also seems to have some musical chops, a run for her money.

I should admit I’m a bit biased for Prince and say I’m pulling for him mainly because the Ringmaster costume is terrifying to me . Beyond that, though, those with a Hulu subscription who revisit their past performances will see that these two contestants are both in a league of their own compared to other contestants (like Baby Mammoth, who was unmasked as Kirstie Alley) and are currently my frontrunners for the last two standing in the finale. No disrespect to the dramatic Firefly , but I’m not sure she’ll be able to outlast either competitor should they all meet in the late stages of the game.

Of course, there’s still no guarantee the Final 3 of The Masked Singer Season 7 is locked down just yet. In fact, I think it’s fair to say that Group C is the most talented group yet, as Queen Cobra and Space Bunny are both also very skilled singers. Either one of them could stun audiences and end up sending Prince home in an upset, and we’d still get a satisfying final round with either competitor in the mix. That said, I’m not sure they’d have a shot at beating Ringmaster if she’s in the finale, but stranger things have happened!