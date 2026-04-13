I Had No Idea Bryan Cranston Was So 'Fearless' On Malcolm In The Middle, But This Story About 10,000 Bees Proves It
The guy commits.
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In the last 20 years, there have been many conversations about the incredible talents of Bryan Cranston. The last 20 years, of course, covers the full run of Breaking Bad, but his time as Walter White also put into focus his impressive pre-Breaking Bad years. For seven seasons, he executed the work of a comedic genius playing Hal on Malcolm in the Middle, and per the creator of the series, it's because he is "essentially fearless" as a performer.
One can recognize this fearlessness watching his work on the new limited revival series Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair (which is now available to stream with a Hulu subscription), – and when I spoke with series creator Linwood Boomer and executive producer Tracy Katsky Boomer, they explained it was all a part of the creative process that was utilized a quarter century ago:
- Linwood Boomer: He's used to that from me. He's used to the, 'Hey, why don't we cover you with 10,000 bees?'
- Tracy Katsky Boomer: That's how they used to come up with storylines. They would come up with like, 'What would Bryan say no to?' And they would try to think of the craziest thing. Like, 'Well, he'd never say yes to 10,000 bees.' And then he'd come up and be like 'Bryan said "yes" to bees.'
The reference to the flying, stinging insects is a specific callback to Malcolm In The Middle Season 1's "The Bots And The Bees," but that was just one wild ride the show took him on. When the '00s sitcom was at its most cartoonish, Hal was usually in the middle of it, and he did everything from get strapped to the front of a bus (Season 4's "Baby (Part 2)" to get stuck under a "paintvalanche (Season 2's "Hal Quits").Article continues below
That spirit is very much back in play in Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair. Without giving away too much, Hal ends up going on a bodacious drug trip that involves wild self-exploration – and it involves a sequence of rebirth and conversation with various parts of himself.
Discussing the actor's work, Linwood Boomer postulated that Bryan Cranston's openness to challenge in his work stems from his own creativity and the ability to build on the material presented to him. Boomer added,
Bryan Cranston's Hal is arguably the great highlight of Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair (which can be attributed to a perfect approach to the character), but everything about the new 2026 TV series is remarkable. If you haven't watched the acclaimed show yet, do it now, and if you've already watched it, do yourself a favor and watch it again.
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Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
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