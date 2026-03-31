Could The Malcolm In The Middle Revival Launch A Full-On Spinoff Series? The Creator Has Thoughts

After 20 years off the air, Malcolm In The Middle is finally coming back… albeit in very limited form. Next month, Hulu subscribers will have the chance to check out Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair, which brings back nearly the entire original cast of the show, but the run is only four episodes long. Based on what we've seen from the special reunion in trailers, it seems like it will be just enough to whet our appetite and leave us wanting more… and while that seems like it may be a negative, the good news is that series creator Linwood Boomer and executive producer Tracy Katsky Boomer seem open to going down that road.

In addition to featuring Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston, Christopher Masterson, Emy Coligado and Justin Berfield, Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair will introduce audiences to Malcolm's daughter Leah, played by newcomer Keeley Karsten, and it's through her that the creatives behind the show can see a future. When asked about a new era for the show by Entertainment Weekly, the married creatives said,

Tracy Katsky Boomer: [Leah] could absolutely hold a show.

[Leah] could absolutely hold a show. Linwood Boomer: Keeley is an undiscovered star. As a performer, she has this crazy potential that would be silly for show business not to use.

In the revival series, Bryan Cranston's Hal and Jane Kaczmerk's Lois are planning a big celebration for their 40th anniversary, and that's a serious problem for Malcolm, as he has worked hard in his adult life to keep as much distance between himself and his parents and siblings as possible. Leah is a Gen Alpha teen who is described as a "chip off the old block," and her experiences navigating a life connecting with her chaotic family could provide a number of wonderful opportunities for stories.

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Kaczmarek certainly sees a great deal of potential in making more Malcolm In The Middle, saying,

It's a whole new set of characters and circumstances that are ripe.

Of course, just because there is a lot of interest doesn't mean that everyone is going to be available (just look at all of the delays for the long-gestating Community movie). Bryan Cranston has probably the busiest acting slate among the ensemble, but commitment from Frankie Muniz will also be complicated because he is now a full-time NASCAR driver.

For now, there are no specific plans for the future beyond Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair… but one thing that could help push things in positive directions would be outstanding viewership for the new limited series. All four episodes will be available to stream on Hulu starting April 10 – and head back here to CinemaBlend in the coming days and weeks for more coverage of the exciting reunion.