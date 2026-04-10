Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair Had A Perfect Approach To Bringing Back Hal And Lois
The series creator had an ideal approach to the characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
One of the great benefits of being a Millennial Malcolm In The Middle fan is that I've been able to watch the show from two different perspectives. I was around the same age as the titular character when it first aired, and I watched locked principally into the viewpoint of the kids, but rewatching as an adult lets one more clearly see and respect the comedic chaos in the lives of Hal and Lois. My love for the brilliant sitcom has only deepened over the years as a result, and my appreciation of that fact makes me particularly love the approach with the parent characters in the amazing new revival Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair.
Now available to stream with a Hulu subscription, the limited series has excellent storylines for the formerly kid characters from the original show (plus the inclusion of the new sibling Kelly and Malcolm's daughter Leah), but when I interviewed series creator Linwood Boomer and executive producer Tracy Katsky Boomer earlier this month, they explained how Hal was the real catalyst for the project. The former said that he can very much relate to where the Bryan Cranston character is at his age, and understanding the changes in his own life inspired where Hal would be. He told me,
Through seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, Hal lived through constant chaos thanks to the unceasing rambunctiousness of his children, but when we catch up with him in Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair, he is ready for a very different kind of life. Kelly, his youngest child, is grown and ready to join their brothers in independence. His offspring aren't out of his life (for example, Reese is still around to monetize Hal's clumsiness with secret internet videos), but his relationship with them is ready to change.Article continues below
Continuing, Linwood Boomer told me that he recognized Hal and himself entering a new phase – but, of course the emotional pull of being a parent never ends:
Lois was a completely different story, and fans of the original show will certainly appreciate the direction that was chosen for her in the writing of the new series. In short: if it ain't broke, don't fix it. From 2000 to 2006, Jane Kaczmarek played one of the most self-actualized characters on television, and there was no instinct to mess with that fact even after 20 years have passed. Linwood Boomer added,
For most revival shows, characters being exactly who they were even decades after we last saw them registers as bad writing, but I don't think there's a Malcolm In The Middle fan on Earth who would argue this wasn't the absolutely necessary approach to Lois.
Hal and Lois are ultimately the best part of the critically acclaimed Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair, but the whole show is truly terrific and a wonderful reunion with a brilliant cast of characters. If you haven't yet watched or haven't carved out time this weekend to check it out, I promise you that you are making a mistake.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.