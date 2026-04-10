How One F-Bomb Filled Conversation Led To A Stranger Things Star Showing Up In Malcolm In The Middle's Revival

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. You can stream it now with a Hulu subscription!

After years of talk of a Malcolm in the Middle revival, Malcolm and his family are finally back. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair dropped on the 2026 TV schedule today, with four new episodes. Most of the original cast has returned to reprise their fan-favorite roles, and while reviews for the revival are mixed, it’s still a lot of fun. And a Stranger Things star’s cameo is icing on the cake. What makes it even better is the fact that one f-bomb-filled conversation led to it.

The finale of the four-part revival saw none other than Finn Wolfhard making a surprise appearance as an event planner hired by Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois for her and Hal’s (Bryan Cranston) anniversary party. It’s definitely unexpected, but after seeing Wolfhard hosting Saturday Night Live, it’s nice to see him doing more comedy. And it’s all because he’s a fan of the original show.

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Creator Linwood Boomer told Deadline how the cameo happened, and it’s both filled with f-bombs and wholesome:

His agent called us and said, ‘Can Finn visit the set?’ We go, ‘Shit, yeah.' He loves the show, he’s such a big fan of the show, and we’re like, ‘Well, there’s a part we haven’t cast yet. Does he wanna do that? I mean, it’s a small part.’ And he said, ‘Fuck yeah, he wants to do it.’ And we were like, ‘Fuck yeah, we want you to come, that’d be awesome.'

I would love to know Wolfhard's thoughts about not only being on the set of the revival but getting the chance to be in it. Because going from wanting to just visit the set because he’s a fan to being cast in it because a part was open sounds like fate. Plus, as a fan of the show, he must have been ecstatic about all this.

Considering filming for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair wrapped almost a year ago, it’s impressive that they were able to keep the cameo a secret until the premiere. However, Wolfhard did spend a decade of his life working on the Netflix megahit Stranger Things. So, it's safe to say that he knows how to keep a secret.

Boomer’s wife, Tracy Katsky, who is an executive producer on the show, revealed that Wolfhard was “an absolute doll” on set. She also said that he kept “forgetting to deliver his lines” because he was so overwhelmed that Kaczmarek, as Lois, was screaming at him. If a blooper reel is ever released, I really hope these takes are included.

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There is a lot more to look forward to with Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair aside from Wolfhard’s cameo. Those who loved Malcolm in the Middle should get a kick out of these four episodes. As of now, it’s unknown if there will be more, but these episodes are certainly better than nothing. Especially since Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and more are back in their beloved roles. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is streaming now on Hulu.