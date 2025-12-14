‘Never Artificial.’ Jennifer Aniston's Holidays May Look A Little Different This Year With New Beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has only recently begun making appearances with her new beau Jim Curtis, going out in public with him and some of her other a-lister pals, like Courtney Cox, Jason Bateman, and even a double date with Adam Sandler and wife Jackie . However, if an insider is accurate, December is usually a delightful time for the actress, and this year, she’ll be spending time a little differently with her partner over the holidays.

While we’ve known in the past Ms. Aniston does really like spending time with famous friends like Kristin Bell and Jimmy Kimmel, and apparently Curtis has been a big hit with her pals since he came into the picture. In fact, a new report indicates “Jim fits right in” with her friends, and December will be a month to remember for the new couple.

Typically during the holidays she’s a person who “slows down” and “enjoys her house.” However, this year will be a bit different. She is planning two trips with Curtis: one in the snow and one in the sun at New Year’s. The insider also said of wrapping on 2025:

The holidays are when she slows down, truly enjoys her house and spends time with the people she loves. She's very happy to be spending it with Jim this year.

One Christmas note I didn’t know about the Friends star was also illuminated in People ’s report: Jennifer Aniston favors real Christmas trees. A lot of celebrity debate online has to do with whether or not celebrity Christmas trees are real or fake. (I’m looking at you, Kim Kardashian’s hallway of trees .) Her house always smells evergreen this time of year, though this year she apparently won’t be home the entire holiday season to enjoy it. Per the insider:

She always goes all-in for Christmas. She has a real tree every year — never artificial. She loves decorating her house to make it feel warm and festive.

Jennifer Aniston’s spoken in the past about being a private person. She says the public gets stuff wrong about her all the time. (Her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon has also confirmed she’s not obsessing over Brad Pitt like the tabloids often state.)

Aniston's said she mostly does social media as a way to promote her hair brand LolaVie, but she does occasionally share tidbits from her personal life despite social media being “torture” for her. This includes going public in her relationship with Jim in November of this year at the Women in Hollywood event.

Hopefully, those tidbits will continue, as she and the wellness coach seem to have hit things off very well. Meanwhile, if more celebrity Christmas details keep coming down the pipeline, we'll let you know. We could all use a bit of celebrity relationship cheer this holiday season.