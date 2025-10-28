South Park Is Slightly Delaying The Next Season 28 Episode, But It's For A Great Reason

The schedule for the most recent run of South Park hasn't exactly been conventional. While TV viewers have long been used to seeing new episodes weekly when a new season starts, that hasn't been the case recently for Comedy Central's most controversial series. Episodes having been debuting every other week or so, the series has also missed release windows (though it's been due to production complications rather than censorship), and Season 27 randomly turned into Season 28 earlier this month with the debut of "Twisted Christian."

With all of that explained, it probably won't surprise you to learn that the next episode of South Park is seeing its scheduled debut moved... but this time, it's for what could be considered an exciting reason. Instead of the second episode of Season 28 debuting on Wednesday in the show's normal timeslot, it will be premiering on Friday to coincide with the Halloween holiday – because it's a Halloween episode!

Titled "The Woman In The Hat," the description of the new episode of South Park suggests that it will feature a particularly meta story. The show will be commenting on the recent landmark demolition that's been taking place in Washington D.C., with the official description of the plot teasing ,"The White House deals with a disruptive spirit from the east wing," but Stan Marsh will be taking center stage as he "worries that South Park has become too political."

Long-time fans will remember that South Park has a healthy history of Halloween episodes... though like this most recent run's airing schedule, they have been inconsistent. The first three seasons of the show included spooky stories ("Pinkeye," "Spookyfish," "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"), but then there was a seven year pause, and we didn't get another one until Season 10 ("Hell On Earth 2006"). After another extended pause, audiences were treated to two in back-to-back years with Season 16 ("A Nightmare On Face Time") and Season 17 ("Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers"), and we got two more in Season 22 ("The Scoots") and Season 23 ("Tegridy Farms Halloween Special.")

This is the first South Park Halloween episode since 2019, and given the show's fantastic history with them, I'm very excited.

Once you're done trick or treating and/or going to costume parties on Friday night, you'll be able to catch the new episode at 10pm ET/PT, and it will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription post-premiere. Beyond that, the schedule is probably potentially mutable, but the plan from Comedy Central is to premiere new episodes of South Park on November 12, November 26, and December 10 (which is to say that they are going back to the every-other-week plan after this special holiday change).