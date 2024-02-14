‘I Thought I Was Dying’: Sydney Sweeney and the 'Madame Web' Cast Talk 'Hot Ones' and more
Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor and Tahar Rahim interview ahead of "Madame Web's" release.
The cast of Sony's "Madame Web" including Sydney Sweeney (Julia Carpenter), Dakota Johnson (Cassandra Webb), Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon), Celeste O'Connor (Mattie Franklin) and Tahar Rahim (Ezekiel Sims) chat about their new superhero movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell. Plus, Isabela Merced tells us how she prepped for her role in "The Last of Us" Season 2 and Sydney Sweeney opens up about her recent experience on "Hot Ones."
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor Interview
04:50 - Dakota Johnson Interview
06:37 - Tahar Rahim Interview
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV.
