'I See Plenty Of Potential For More': 9-1-1's Oliver Stark Opens Up About ABC Crossover Potential Ahead Of The Bachelor Event

9-1-1 got off to a thrilling start with its move to ABC with a three-part premiere event that went full Poseidon Adventure to quite literally sink Bobby and Athena's honeymoon plans. Now, the show is heading towards its milestone 100th episode in the 2024 TV schedule, which will also involve a crossover with another iconic show: The Bachelor. Oliver Stark, who plays Buck on 9-1-1, spoke with CinemaBlend about crossing over.

The move to ABC after being cancelled by Fox means that 9-1-1 can now exist in a shared universe including shows other than just 9-1-1: Lone Star, as was the case on the original network. With the Bachelor crossover approaching, I asked the actor if he enjoys the slew of new possibilities for expansion. After describing the 100th episode as "intimate," he shared:

Absolutely. I always love crossovers. I just love to see characters from these different worlds, whatever it may be, join up in one. I always think that's a fun experience as an audience member, so yeah, by moving over to ABC, obviously that does open us up to a bunch more possible crossovers. They have plenty of first responder shows over here. I can see plenty of potential for more of that going forward, which is always nice. I like the meeting of casts, both on screen and off screen. It's always a fun dynamic.

Considering that ABC does have other high-profile first responder shows like Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy, I'm not sure I would have predicted The Bachelor as the first show on the list to tie into the 9-1-1 universe! Then again, with the Bachelor mansion located (I assume) in the jurisdiction of the 118, what could be more natural? Perhaps this could be the first of many. I would have loved to see Buck's reaction to The Golden Bachelor, and ABC hasn't ruled out a second season for its newest installment in Bachelor Nation.

For now, fans can look forward to something that almost certainly never could have happened on Fox: The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer (seen below with Peter Krause and Oliver stark) and Season 28 leading man Joey Graziadei.

While it remains to be seen if The Bachelor is the first of multiple crossovers between 9-1-1 and other ABC properties, the Buck actor is clearly optimistic. And who knows? Maybe future crossovers could be behind-the-scenes of other scripted shows, with the 118 arriving to lend a hand with an on-set crisis.

I noted to Oliver Stark in our interview that this is a whole new era of 9-1-1 with the arrival on ABC, and he addressed the move to a new network:

The day to day doesn't really feel any different, which is nice, because it feels like we're just going back to the same old thing that we've been doing and are very settled in. But the main difference, I think, is that ABC are really excited seemingly to have it, so that is nice, from our point of view, to feel that excitement. Listen, we always had a great home on Fox, but it is, as you say, a new era and we certainly feel reinvigorated and refreshed by that and just excited to move forward with it.

This new era is full of possibilities, and I for one am excited that the 9-1-1 team was able to make something special happen in time for the 100th episode. Showrunner Tim Minear credited Jennifer Love Hewitt for making the Bachelor event happen since she's a huge fan of the show. That makes it only fitting that the promo for the episode shows that Maddie is clearly a huge fan of The Bachelor as well, along with Josh and Chim. Take a look:

According to the episode description from ABC, the episode – called "Buck Bothered and Bewildered" – will also feature Harry finding himself in trouble with the law after his mom's return from the cruise crisis and Buck feeling some jealousy when Eddie bonds with somebody else. Then, of course, is a woman who glued herself to the driveway of the Bachelor mansion!

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET for the 100th episode of 9-1-1 that also happens to feature a crossover with The Bachelor. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the hit series streaming with a Hulu subscription.