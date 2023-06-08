It Turns Out Kamala’s Silly Story In Never Have I Ever Season 4 Has Some Serious Motives, And Richa Moorjani Explained Why
Who knew such a funny storyline had such serious motives?
Light spoilers for Season 4 of Never Have I Ever ahead. If you haven’t checked out the series' final season, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription.
Over the course of Never Have I Ever’s first three seasons a constant point of hilarious conflict has been around Kamala, her love life, and her grandmother Nirmala’s disproval of basically every man she’s with. However, now that Devi’s cousin is in a serious and sweet relationship, this tension between the two gets flipped on its head in the season that just premiered on the 2023 TV schedule. While seeing Richa Moorjani’s character disprove of her grandmother as she falls in love with a new man is hilarious to watch, the actress actually revealed that her reasoning behind the goofy actions was quite serious.
Why Kamala’s Silly Storyline In Never Have I Ever Is Actually Quite Serious
While Richa Moorjani explained that her storyline this season really “was a hilarious flipping of the script,” the reasons for Kamala’s actions were actually quite serious, as she explained to CinemaBlend:
As tomfoolery ensues between Kamala, Nirmala and Len, you can’t help but laugh. It becomes even funnier when you think about how the grandmother had been doing the exact same thing to Moorjani’s character for the last two seasons, and how Kamala and Manish are one of the only couples in Never Have I Ever who are in it for the long run. However, beneath the surface, this life-changing work opportunity that’s far away from her family is really weighing on Kamala. So, to distract herself and delay her decision-making, Moorjani’s lovable character decides to try to prove that Jeff Garlin’s Len is really a con man.
Overall, this funny plot with deep undertones creates a nuanced and fun storyline that’s unlike anything we’ve seen on Never Have I Ever before. It also made for some humorous scenes that I know I’ll be thinking about for a while, and the Kamala actress revealed which one was her favorite to shoot.
Richa Moorjani Reveals Her Favorite Scene Between Kamala And Nirmala In Season 4
One of the really fun aspects of Kamala’s arc this season is all the shenanigans she gets into while trying to break up Len and Nirmala. While the laughs are pretty constant, one of the funniest scenes to Moorjani was one that involved almost the entire Never Have I Ever cast in a chaotic dinner scene. In her words:
Not only was it fun to shoot, but it was also incredibly fun to watch. It highlights the cast’s incredible comedic timing and gives us one of the Netflix series' signature chaotic ensemble moments that are truly iconic. Moorjani also noted that working with Jeff Garlin, who returned to TV with Never Have I Ever, was a blast, explaining just how funny the comedic actor is.
In the end, Kamala and Nirmala's flipped story this season is a fresh take on a classic bit the show has been using since Season 1. It provides a fresh take on the consistent conflict in the show by having Richa Moorjani’s character being the one who was trying to break up a couple rather than her grandmother. Now, knowing the nuanced and serious meaning behind her actions only makes the arc even better.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
