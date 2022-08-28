Never Have I Ever: All The Major Relationship Statuses As Of The End Of Season 3

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finds herself in new romantic and personal territories in Never Have I Ever Season 3. Her hopelessly romantic nature leads to two relationships this season. One with long-time crush, Paxton (Darren Barnet), and one with new heartthrob, Des (Anirudh Pisharody). Then the Never Have I Ever Season 3 ending made room for some romance rekindling.

Devi and her friends and family go through a lot over the course of Never Have I Ever Season 3. Some of these relationships become stronger, some pull further apart, and others redefine it. Let’s explore where all the major Never Have I Ever relationships ended in Season 3.

Warning: Never Have I Ever Season 3 spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

Devi And Paxton

Devi and Paxton ended Season 2 as an official couple. Their relationship only lasts a few episodes into Season 3, but it leaves a lasting impression on both of them. Devi helps him become a better version of himself, and she begins the process of gaining self-confidence.

Though both end up in new romances, they get to a point where they’re friends.

During the Never Have I Ever Season 3 finale, Paxton indirectly thanks her for helping him become better academically and personally. He then later thanked her face-to-face. The two are now good friends, but romance isn’t out of the picture.

In an EW article, Never Have I Ever co-creator Lang Fisher ensures the fans that the love triangle isn’t over. Devi and Paxton’s relationship (whether friendship or romance) could become even more complicated with him away at Arizona State University while she completes her senior year of high school. For those worried about seeing less Paxton next year, Barnet is still going to be part of the Never Have I Ever cast in the final season.

Devi And Ben

Devi and Ben (Jaren Lewison) have been one of the ultimate enemies to lovers romances on Netflix. Season 3 starts with them both in relationships, but often Ben prioritizes his friendship with Devi over his romance with Aneesa (Megan Suri). Ben’s relationship with Devi, a kiss between Aneesa and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and Ben not being the most supportive boyfriend all lead to Aneesa dumping him.

Devi and Ben resume their usual competitive, banter-fest frienemy status while both are single. Then Devi starts dating Des, and Ben must once again pine over her. Ben hears Des and his mom, Rhyah (Sarayu Rao), discussing Devi and her problems, and also Rhyah telling Des to dump Devi. Ben tries to warn Devi, but she doesn’t believe him.

Later, she discovers the truth and ends things with Des. Eventually, Ben admits that he would be sad if she went away to another school. Devi decides to live in the moment and rushes to Ben’s room to lose her virginity to him. By the end of Never Have I Ever Season 3, Devi and Ben still have a complicated relationship, so it isn’t clear what happens next, especially if they had sex. However, Devi and Ben finally having a proper romantic relationship seems to be on the horizon.

Ben And Paxton

In Never Have I Ever Season 1, Ben and Paxton seemed like two teens from very different worlds. The main thing that united them was their feelings for Devi. These feelings made them sort-of enemies in Never Have I Ever Season 2. However, a major shift happened between them when Ben got sick and Paxton was there for him.

The two boys start to bond. By the Never Have I Ever Season 3 finale, they have seemingly become friends. This friendship should carry over to the final season, even if Devi once again can’t decide if she’s team Ben or team Paxton.

Devi And Nalini

Like any mother and daughter duo, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Devi don’t always get along. However, Never Have I Ever Season 3 shows a much more trusting and respectful relationship between these family members. The season ends with Devi’s realization that she'd rather stay home a little longer to get more time with her mother and those she loves.

It was a big moment for Devi, and it showed that her bond with her mother continues to grow with time. We also saw Nalini become more open to Devi dating. We already know because of a Deadline interview with Lang Fisher that Never Have I Ever Season 4 explores Nalini in a new romance. We’ll have to wait to see if it affects the mother-daughter relationship in Season 4.

Trent And Eleanor

We were so preoccupied with questions about Devi’s future romances in Never Have I Ever Season 1, that we weren’t prepared for Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Trent (Benjamin Norris) to have one of the best romances on the show. They start off shakily, with Eleanor questioning if Trent is really her dream guy.

After both admit that they were using the other, their relationship grows stronger. This leads to Eleanor losing her virginity to Trent. He is supposed to graduate with his class, but during the Season 3 finale, he reveals that he has to repeat a year.

Trent expects Eleanor to be upset with him, but instead, she’s excited to spend another year together. Eleanor and Trent end the season ready to embrace another year together. And, we're excited for more of their shenanigans in Season 4.

Manish And Kamala

Some of Never Have I Ever Season 3 involves Kamala (Richa Moorjani) trying to get Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) to support her relationship with Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Eventually, Nirmala gets to a place where she loves Manish, but she’s not above throwing shade at him.

Manish and Kamala end the season happily together. In a previous episode, they both mention not being ready to get married. We’ll see if the Never Have I Ever Season 4 involves a change of heart and them exploring the possibility of marriage in the not-too-far-off future. Could a Kamala and Manish wedding happen in the final season? We’ll have to wait and see.

Fabiola And Addison

Fabiola had quite a bit of romantic drama in Never Have I Ever Season 3. First, her girlfriend moved away, and then she kissed Aneesa. Aneesa and Fabiola realize that the spark wasn’t there and decide just to be friends. Aneesa came to this realization because Fabiola couldn’t keep her eyes off of Des’s friend Addison (Terry Hu).

Fabiola and Addison end the season in a relationship. Fabiola also reveals that she lost her virginity to Addison. Their relationship is still new, so we’ll see how it blossoms in the final season.

Never Have I Ever ended with a lot of question marks about what will happen between multiple romantic and platonic pairs. We’ll be glued to the TV premiere schedule for any updates on the debut of Never Have I Ever Season 4. Never Have I Ever is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix right now for many fans.

