Never Have I Ever Season 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Next Installment

There are so many amazing teen romance shows out there to enjoy, but one that I’ve personally enjoyed for some time is the Netflix original, Never Have I Ever . Created by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling (and loosely based on Kaling’s childhood in Boston), Never Have I Ever follows the story of Devi, a young Indian girl who is just trying to find herself in this strange world and grow up.

Through three seasons, we have watched Devi learn so much and become a talented young woman who is still discovering more about herself every single day, from her own life to her relationships and everything else. While Season 3 just left us on a cliffhanger, and it feels like we’re still talking about that ending , I think it’s time to start looking forward to Never Have I Ever Season 4.

From when the next season will release to what it’s going to be about, here are six quick things we know about the next installment of the popular Netflix series.

Season 4 Will Release In 2023

When Deadline initially announced that Season 4 was happening for Never Have I Ever, it also confirmed that the season is set to launch in 2023. This does line up with previous seasons, as Season 1 came out in 2020, Season 2 in 2021, and now, Season 3 as part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule.

It feels like it'll be ages until we get the chance to everyone again, but 2023 really is right around the corner, so I’m sure it won’t be long until we get to see Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and all the amazing Never Have I Ever cast members once again.

It Will Be The Final Season

Time for tissues. As confirmed by the Deadline article from earlier, Season 4 of Never Have I Ever is set to be the last of the show. It’s sad, but it was only a matter of time before we properly had to say goodbye to Devi and everyone else we’ve come to love.

Mindy Kaling actually posted a picture of her in front of the writer’s room for Never Have I Ever Season 4 on her Twitter page, captioning it, “‘Never Have I Ever Writers World’ sounds like a very specific amusement park!! Cookin up some spicy stuff for the FINAL SEASON”

While it is sad that the show is coming to an end, co-creator Kaling had a good reason - and it’s because she just felt like the story had run its course and that ending Never Have I Ever at Season 4 “made sense,” which is what she told Entertainment Tonight :

Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.

I can relate to that as someone who has watched Riverdale and seen literal thirty-year-olds play high-schoolers, so good for Kaling on knowing when to cap a series. I’ll be enjoying it until the very end.

Season 4 Has Already Finished Filming

While it still feels like we’re getting over Season 3 of Never Have I Ever, would you believe me if I told you that Season 4 has already finished filming? Because it has.

In an interview that Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan did with Elle , the article confirmed that Season 4 had just wrapped filming Season 4 at the beginning of August, 2022, so with that in mind, maybe we'll get to see Season 4 even earlier than usual since they’ve wrapped filming.

But, because there are could be delays and the Netflix schedule for 2023 isn't out yet, it’s better to just be patient and wait for that official debut date.

Season 4 Is Going To Cover Devi’s Senior Year

As expected, the last season of Never Have I Ever is going to cover Devi’s senior year of high school.

In an interview that Lang Fisher did with Deadline , it was confirmed that Season 4 of the show is going to cover Devi’s time as a senior before she graduates - which means that she’s still going to get into plenty of drama before she and the gang take that next step in life.

The Love Triangle Is Far From Over

You thought that love triangle was over just because Paxton graduated and went away to college? Heck naw - Fisher was quick to refute that idea in the interview with Deadline from before.

When asked about the Season 3 finale and how it felt as if Paxton’s graduation was preparing viewers for the series finale, Fisher was quick to say that this wasn't the last time we see Paxton:

I want you to know Paxton Hall-Yoshida is in Season 4. He’s in it as much as in Season 3, so the love triangle is not over.

But, Fisher was also quick to say that even if Paxton is going to be in Season 4 and keep the drama coming between him, Devi, and Ben, Devi is going to be a lot more “sure of herself” after all this time, showing just how much she has grown.

We start this season off with her being still aware of the fact that she doesn’t think she’s worthy of Paxton and that she’s still beneath him. And we wanted the end of the season to show that now she sees them as peers, equals. So I think we can say goodbye to Paxton as her dream guy and in Season 4, we’ll see Paxton as a person who is at the same level as her. We want her to leave junior year feeling like her life is great; she’s surrounded by people who care about her and she loves them.

I can't wait to see how the love triangle plays out in Season 4!

We Are Not Going To See Devi In College

There are so many teen shows that last into the college years, due to the show's being so successful. Some examples I can think of off the top of my head are the CW shows Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls, and even Glee (which still had some pretty decent covers ).

However, Never Have I Ever is not going to be going that route, as confirmed by the series co-creator in an interview with E! News . Fisher said that while she does love the show and the characters so much, it’s better to leave the story as it is because it’s hard to introduce characters to a new world like college after being in high school for so long:

We did talk about it, but that's a hard jump to make. With the teen shows that have done it in the past, it's always a little hard. It's hard to introduce a whole new world. It's hard to get people to care about them as much as you cared in the first iteration. It just felt like if we ever wanted to come back to these characters again, we would just have to start with a whole new show. It just felt a little tricky to make that leap.

That makes total sense, and honestly, I’m completely okay with letting the story end right instead of pushing it forward into the college years. And, if I want to check out another Mindy Kaling show that does have her humor in the college years, I’d just watch The Sex Lives of College Girls, an HBO Max original.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to the next (and final) season of Never Have I Ever? It’s going to be bittersweet to say goodbye to these characters that we love so much, but at least the ride was fun. Now if 2023 could just come quicker.