Jeremy Renner’s Mayor Of Kingstown Co-Star Recalls The NSFW Moment He Knew The Avengers Star Would Be OK

Right as the cast of Mayor of Kingstown was getting ready to promote and premiere its second season, the show’s star, Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a fatal snow plow accident . Now, the series’ co-creator and star, Hugh Dillon is opening up about the moment he knew the Avengers actor would be OK, and it involved quite the ‘profane’ message from Renner.

While chatting with CinemaBlend about the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, Dillon gushed about working with Renner. However, he also reflected about just how scared he was when he found out his long-time friend and colleague was in a bad accident. Dillon recalled his reaction to learning the news, and then proceeded to tell the story about the NSFW message he received from Renner that made it clear the actor would be OK.

He's like a brother. I mean, he’s family. So when he had his accident the other day, I just wanted to go to the airport and find him and everything stopped for me. And then – he's like an older brother – and then he sent me a text, video [saying] 'Ay!' and I've never been so relieved in my life, because he was so profane and so funny. I was like watching the news, and like, I was so worried and afraid for him, and listening to the news. [So] when I got his video, I was in tears because he was just so funny and so reassuring.

It was clear to me while chatting with Dillon that he cares deeply for Renner, and was incredibly relieved when he got that NSFW video from his pal. I’d imagine, even if the message was riddled with curses, getting to hear Renner’s voice and seeing him joking around must have been such a relief.

Following Renner being hit by his own snowplow while trying to clear a road, many other actors and friends reached out to send their support and condolences to the actor. This included Chris Evans sending love to his pal on Instagram on Renner’s birthday, Colin Farrell opening up about keeping in contact with his S.W.A.T. co-star, and Mark Ruffalo asking fans to pray for Renner following the terrifying accident.

After Renner was airlifted to the hospital and treated, he posted a photo from the hospital , thanking everyone for the “kind words.” While he noted that he was “too messed” to “type,” his message proved to all of us that he was OK, much like the video Dillon received. Now, a few weeks after the accident, it was explained that the Hurt Locker actor is “crushing” his progress goals , so hopefully, that means he’ll be back up and at it soon.

I really do hope Renner is able to get back to work in the near future, so he, Dillon and Taylor Sheridan can continue creating the Mayor of Kingstown. However, while we wait for that, Dillon explained what fans can look forward to when it comes to Renner’s impact on Season 2 of the Paramount+ series:

I work with him all the time. You know, we're like family. He is like Taylor [Sheridan]. He's relentless, he's driven, he wants to find that honesty. And that's what makes him so watchable. This year he's like, [Robert] De Niro in Raging Bull. That transformation is, you can't take your eyes off. It is stunning.